MyGamer Visual Cast – Vladimir Putin Style (PC)

One of the dumbest games ever created, Vladimir Putin Style is a purposely bad puzzle game that can be completed in about 10 minutes. Not only that, most Steam achievements can be unlocked during that time. Designed as a stupid joke, this game is currently on sale for $0.59 so feel free to gift it to a friend this holiday season.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
MyGamer Visual Cast: Halo Reach (PC)
Halo Reach is now available via the Halo: Master Chief Collection as DLC. It is also available on PC. Unfortunately, cross-play between Xbox One and PC is not available as our original plans were to have both Gillman and Squall play together. Since that [...]
Lost Ember (Xbox One) Review
What has to be one of the most cinematic games of all time, Lost Ember is an emotional and breathtaking journey from beginning to end. As if playing a poem or story book, this downloadable title is all about the journey, the story, the amazing thoughtful [...]
Story of a Gladiator (Xbox One) Review
Like Dark Quest 2 before it, Story of a Gladiator by Brain Seal is a single screen action beat’em up that is super simple yet highly addictive. Playing as a gladiator that lost everything and basically has nothing left to lose, the player is forced to [...]
Comments