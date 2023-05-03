Murtop is a new Dig Dug meets Bomberman arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade

by SquallSnake on May 3, 2023
Murtop
Murtop is fast-paced arcade game packed with action, as if it was taken out directly from the 80’s, where Dig Dug meets Bomberman. Help Murti save the world from an invasion of carrot-hungry moles with her bomb-pooping skills! It is coming to Switch and Steam May 18th for $5.

Features:
-256 single-screen time-limited stages… and a kill screen! Let’s see if you can get to it.
-5 fast-paced chiptune tracks.
-Local high scores leaderboard.
-Optimized to be used in arcade cabinet machines.
-Lots and lots of explosions!
-Vertical screen with beautiful bezels to fill the void.
-16 color palette. – Pixel perfect scaling.
-CRT filter.
-Attract mode (just like in the old arcade machines).
-TATE mode (rotate the screen to play the game as it was meant to).

