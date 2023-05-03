Murtop is a new Dig Dug meets Bomberman arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade

Murtop is fast-paced arcade game packed with action, as if it was taken out directly from the 80’s, where Dig Dug meets Bomberman. Help Murti save the world from an invasion of carrot-hungry moles with her bomb-pooping skills! It is coming to Switch and Steam May 18th for $5.
Features:
-256 single-screen time-limited stages… and a kill screen! Let’s see if you can get to it.
-5 fast-paced chiptune tracks.
-Local high scores leaderboard.
-Optimized to be used in arcade cabinet machines.
-Lots and lots of explosions!
-Vertical screen with beautiful bezels to fill the void.
-16 color palette. – Pixel perfect scaling.
-CRT filter.
-Attract mode (just like in the old arcade machines).
-TATE mode (rotate the screen to play the game as it was meant to).
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Color Pals is a color-based single-screen platformer now available
Welcome to the cute and satisfying world of Color Pals, where brainteasing puzzles meet simple single-screen platforming fun! Enjoy 50 stages of hue-based trickery as you take the role of a colored cube and navigate 2D maze-like levels to reach a portal [...]
Retro-style FPS Nightmare Reaping coming soon – Trailer here
Retro shooter sporting an impressive array of 80 unique weapons, Nightmare Reaper, is coming to PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You’ll be able to splatter the pixelated blood and guts on your screens to Andrew Hulshult’s soundtrack on May 11th. [...]
Boss Rush: Mythology pits you against famous enemies – launching in May
Boss Rush: Mythology will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on May 10, 2023 Price is just $9.99 everywhere! Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store versions got -20% discount during two weeks [...]
Comments