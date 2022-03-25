Mr. Prepper now available on PS4/5

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 25, 2022
Playstation 4
11
0
previous article
Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream
Mr Prepper banner scaled
Contents

Starting 3-24-22, Mr. Prepper will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Mr. Prepper is a survival game with crafting and adventure elements, in which a player builds a fallout shelter and fights for his life in face of a nuclear apocalypse. The game had been already released on PC and Xbox consoles, where it was met with warm reception. Mr. Prepper will make his way to Nintendo Switch in the following months.

Mr. Prepper was developed by Polish studio Rejected Games. Last year it was released on PC and Xbox consoles. On Steam it has been rated positively by 84% of users (based on nearly 3 thousand reviews).

Ultimate Games S.A is responsible for publishing Mr. Prepper on PlayStation 4. Due to backward compatibility, the title is also available on PlayStation 5.

Rejected Games’ product is a survival game, enhanced by crafting and adventure elements. Among other things, the title stands out thanks to its unique building system. Mr. Prepper offers a side-view perspective, stylish graphics, and a dystopian setting.

Mr. Prepper – main features:

-survival game with crafting and adventure elements;
-building an underground shelter;
-dystopian setting and unique plot;
-trade, exploration, and rocket building;
-20-30 hours

Mr. Prepper is slated to premiere on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 24th, 2022. In the following months, the game will be released on Nintendo Switch.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5
NewsPS4Ultimate Games S.A.
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
16
 
Royal Frontier (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Gunborg: Dark Matters (Xbox One) Review
8.0
10
Platforms
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mr Prepper banner scaled

Mr. Prepper now available on PS4/5

by SquallSnake on March 25, 2022
Starting 3-24-22, Mr. Prepper will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Mr. Prepper is a survival game with crafting and adventure elements, in which a player builds a fallout shelter and fights for his life in face of a nuclear apocalypse. [...]
11
 
Ultreia

RedDeer bringing robot adventure game Ultreïa to Switch

by SquallSnake on March 22, 2022
Ultreïa is an adventure game in which you will go on a journey into the unknown in search of what is important in life. This cute yet dark game will be released on Nintendo Switch this Friday, March 25, thanks to RedDeer.games. The enormous void in the [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums