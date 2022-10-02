Moonscars (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 2, 2022
XBOX One
0
previous article
Super Jagger Bomb now available on Switch and Playstation
Moonscars
Contents
Item Reviewed

Moonscars (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

The dark, painted visuals and gloomy soundtrack really set the tone
Mixing Metroid, with Souls, with Rogue elements come rather well

Negatives

High challenge combat isn’t for everyone, expect to die a lot
Some boss battles can be cheap as oppose to provide a genuine challenge
Special attacks take too long so you’ll probably just spam the basic attack most often
Where are the other weapon types and ranged attacks?

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

A challenging 2D action RPG that takes heavy inspiration from the Souls series that will test the player’s skill and patience with moody oil painted visuals that are a sight to behold.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A dark and moody 2D side-scrolling action title, Moonscars wears is Souls-like inspiration on its sleeve. This is a title that takes is visuals just as seriously as its challenging gameplay, telling a mysterious tale about one’s purpose in a broken world.

The story is specifically presented in a way that refrains from giving away too many details or plot. A God known as the sculptor created life from clay and ichor. Playing as special warrior made by this failed God, you search for answers and your memories while following the advice of a talking cat. Oh yeah, and you’ll be fighting mirrored doppelgangers too. Yeah, it is dark and heavy stuff laced in mystery. 

The only aspect darker than the story are the hand painted visuals. The entire game plays as if you are looking at an oil painting in motion and is easily the standout feature of this digital download. These visuals capture the moody essence of the overall experience, the brutal combat, and the mysterious plot. Even the ominous, ambient soundtrack fills each area with purposely designed dread and solitude.    

As far as the gameplay goes, it mixes the challenging combat of the Souls series, with die-and-lose-it-all of any rogue game, with the map and overall environmental level structure of a Metroid game. Only having access to a sword, the standard slash attack is fast but weak. In time, the player will gain access to much more powerful secondary attacks but at the cost of a long striking animation that leaves you much too vulnerable. 

The gimmick with combat comes from the ichor system. Killing enemies earns ichor which can be used to heal or launch powerful attack spells. This gives the player a constant risk/reward choice. Do you muscle through that next fight, trying to extinguish your foes quickly with special attacks? Or do you play more conservatively, converting your power to regenerate your health meter? With each encounter being a challenge, the player must often face split second decisions. Although, it does feel a little odd there isn’t a focus on ranged attacks or weapon choice.

Upon death, the player loses all bone powder, a currency used in which to purchase enhancements. It can be retrieved at the point of death unless you die again trying to reach it. Killing enough enemies can also reward the player with a passive buff, think experience points, but this also is lost with each death. Sure, players can grind to slowly enhance the player stats, but since death is usually just minutes away, success is mostly defined by player skill. Combat is well done but make no mistake, it is challenging. There are numerous enemy types, and the player will often face many of them at once. To cope, there is a dodge roll and parry mechanic although it is difficult to execute since it only applies to certain attacks. Mini bosses aren’t that bad, but bosses can be downright unfair and annoying as they can spawn little enemies to do the fighting for them. At the same time, it makes the player manage solo attacks versus crowd control, essentially forcing the player to get better.

While there are many me-too Souls-like titles, Moonscars manages to separate itself by offering cohesive gameplay from popular genres, mixing it with a wonderous art style that is unique and mood-setting. The challenge and presentation might not be for everyone, but for those looking to test their skill against a dark backdrop, this $19.99 digital download is a worthy asking price for any Souls fan.

Moonscars is available on pretty much all current consoles and is also releasing Day 1 on Xbox GamePass. The developers also have patches on the way to fix potential late game issues.

Not As Dark As: Cosmos Bit  

For Another Moody Experience Play: Voyage  

Don’t Forget About: HunterX

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Moonscars (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
 
Train Sim World 3 (PC) Review
8.0
 
Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Train Sim World 3
Train Sim World 3 (PC) Review
 
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023
 
Eternal Edge
Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review
 
The Spirit and the Mouse
Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC
 
Railbound (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Super Jagger Bomb

Super Jagger Bomb now available on Switch and Playstation

by SquallSnake on October 1, 2022
Take the role of a little caped hero whose duty it is to collect bombs and keep stuff from getting blown up! In this retro ‘80s style arcade game, you’ll help the fearless hero Jagger fend of enemy robots and UFOs as he leaps across platforms, air jumps [...]
8
 
Little Kong Jungle Fun

Runner Little Kong: Jungle Fun now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on October 1, 2022
Little Kong loves his “new” fur. Help him out in keeping it for as long as possible. Keep the fun going in this endless runner game. Avoid any obstacles on his way. Beat your high score and become THE BEST monkey guide. Share your highest [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums