Little Nemo: The Slumberland Hero (GBC) demo playthrough

Little Nemo: The Slumberland Hero is a new, original Gameboy Color (GBC) game released in 2022. This demo of this GBC ROM was made available today. Learn more using the link below.

Really cool this cartoon/NES game is getting a sequel, even if it is unofficial.

https://pearacidic.itch.io/little-nemo-the-slumberland-hero