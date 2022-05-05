Little Nemo: The Slumberland Hero (GBC) demo playthrough

Little Nemo: The Slumberland Hero is a new, original Gameboy Color (GBC) game released in 2022. This demo of this GBC ROM was made available today. Learn more using the link below.
Really cool this cartoon/NES game is getting a sequel, even if it is unofficial.
SquallSnake
