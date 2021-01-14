Liberated getting physical Enhanced Edition

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Pixelheart announced a pre-order for Liberated – Enhanced Edition.

This is a video game with an original gameplay and a gripping story that unfolds across the pages of a comic book. A revolution in digital comics, where action/adventure gameplay and story transition seamlessly across the pages of a hand-drawn graphic novel.

The Enhanced Edition brings a voiceover, which reflect the script and a new story DLCs.

The game will be limited, numbered to 3000 copies and certified with an “Official PixelHeart” authentication certificate.

The story of Liberated:

This game was developed by Atomic Wolf, a development studio founded in 2017.

Liberated explores a tangible near-future: an always-online society ripe for the bloom of authoritarianism. As technology empowers government control, an insurgent group of Liberated men and women rises. This is not a story about good vs. evil, it’s a story about people and the truths they hold. But truth is a matter of perspective.