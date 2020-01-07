ITTA is a bullet-hell boss rush coming to Switch and PC

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

ITTA is a beautiful boss rush bullet-hell that follows a young girl armed with her father’s revolver and guided by a ghostly cat.

This gorgeous pixel-art adventure thrusts players into a land of powerful beings locked away beneath a seemingly peaceful world who you’ll have to face in harrowing battles. From hulking ancient golems to toothy horrors, ITTA’s journey will push players beyond their limits in the search for answers.



Born from solo developer, Jacob Williams’ own life experiences, ITTA invites players to fight for survival in a world where themes of despair live alongside those of hope, beauty, and compassion.

This inventive take on the genre reflects the aesthetics and pacing of Hyper Light Drifter whilst blending it with the challenging boss rush bullet hell style of Cuphead to create a truly standout experience.