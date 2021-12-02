Incube8 Games is releasing a new physical GBC puzzle game called D*Fuzed

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie development studio Asobi.tech announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of D*Fuzed, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is live.

D*Fuzed is a turn-based logic puzzle game, where just one wrong move can be your last. Defuse bombs to collect energy – the higher the countdown, the greater the energy. Avoid bombs that are about to blow, and try not to get hit by a laser along the way!

Standard Edition Includes

Sealed box

Clear gray cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

Pre-sale versions include a limited edition D*Fuzed stickers sheet.

Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the backside

Collector’s Edition Includes