Incube8 Games is releasing a new physical GBC puzzle game called D*Fuzed

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie development studio Asobi.tech announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of D*Fuzed, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is live.
D*Fuzed is a turn-based logic puzzle game, where just one wrong move can be your last. Defuse bombs to collect energy – the higher the countdown, the greater the energy. Avoid bombs that are about to blow, and try not to get hit by a laser along the way!
Standard Edition Includes
- Sealed box
- Clear gray cartridge
- Clear cartridge protector
- Instruction booklet
- Pre-sale versions include a limited edition D*Fuzed stickers sheet.
- Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the backside
Collector’s Edition Includes
- Limited gradient sealed box
- Limited purple game cartridge
- Clear cartridge protector
- Instruction booklet
- Stickers sheet
- Game soundtrack on CD and digital download
- Enamel pins: Beep character
- Hand-numbered certificate of authenticity
- Limited to 200 numbered copies
