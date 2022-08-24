Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Armor Games Studios are excited to announce the release of Islets for PC, Switch, and Xbox One!



Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about Iko, a hopeful mouse warrior on an adventure in his rickety airship where he travels across a series of disconnected islands. As Iko reconnects the magnetic core of each island, new pathways across previous areas reveal themselves. These new connections allow players to backtrack in order to uncover new upgrades–as well as many new challenges along the way.



In order to bring wholeness back to this land, Iko must face terrifying monsters and ruthless sky pirates in boss battles that put his skills to the test. However, he doesn’t have to face these hardships alone, as Islets features a charming cast of characters for him to befriend…as well as a creepy but Totally Normal tour guide.

One of the most impressive displays of solo developer Kyle Thompson’s development efforts can be found in the game’s stunning environment design. Harkening back to Studio Ghibli films, Islets features a fully hand-painted world with lush, vivid lands for players to immerse themselves in.



Islets is available now on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One at a price of $19.99 USD, with an Xbox Series X|S release coming at a later date.

