GBA Single-Pak Link – Blender Bros.

by SquallSnake on April 30, 2022
The Single-Pak link multi-boot mode found in Blender Bros., a forgotten platformer, isn’t the most entertaining but it is one of the most surprising because it has 3 modes, one of them being a Mario Kart clone. How/why was a Mode7-style racing game included in a platfomer featuring long eared bunny creatures? So many questions!

