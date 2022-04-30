GBA Single-Pak Link – Blender Bros.

The Single-Pak link multi-boot mode found in Blender Bros., a forgotten platformer, isn’t the most entertaining but it is one of the most surprising because it has 3 modes, one of them being a Mario Kart clone. How/why was a Mode7-style racing game included in a platfomer featuring long eared bunny creatures? So many questions!
This is Single-Pak link!
SquallSnake
About the Author
Comments