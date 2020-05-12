Fly Punch Boom! is a anime action beat’em coming to Switch and PC soon

Developer Jollypunch Games is announced that Fly Punch Boom!, a new over-the-top anime action beat’em up, will be coming to Switch and PC on May 28th.
FLY PUNCH BOOM! is everything you’ve seen in your favorite anime fights. Fly fast and smash your friends so hard whole planets break in half. Ram skyscrapers, whales and asteroids in their faces, chase them and unleash over-the-top super moves. It’s all about the joy of punching!
Features:
- Local and online multiplayer, up to 4 players local & 2 online
- Arcade mode, unlockables and secrets for solo players
- Destructible stages where everything is a trap and everything is a weapon!
- Anime super fights with flying smashes, deformed faces and insane special moves
- 40 stage fatalities: get mauled by cats, break the planet in half, or explode in the moon’s butt!
- High impact cartoon graphics that zoom from space to a character’s face
- Kickass anime soundtrack by Giorgiost
