Fly Punch Boom! is a anime action beat’em coming to Switch and PC soon

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Developer Jollypunch Games is announced that Fly Punch Boom!, a new over-the-top anime action beat’em up, will be coming to Switch and PC on May 28th.

FLY PUNCH BOOM! is everything you’ve seen in your favorite anime fights. Fly fast and smash your friends so hard whole planets break in half. Ram skyscrapers, whales and asteroids in their faces, chase them and unleash over-the-top super moves. It’s all about the joy of punching!

Features: