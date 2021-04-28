Expeditions: Rome is a THQ Nordic RPG (Rome Playing Game)

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Friends, Romans, Countrymen, lend me your ears! We’ve come to praise a new game, called Expeditions: Rome! A classic RPG (Rome Playing Game) it is, full of story and memorable characters. A game where your choices will matter, where your choices will shape the fate of Rome itself. The game is developed by Logic Artist and published by THQ Nordic.

You are about to become a young Legatus, leading a Roman legion against the forces of a rebelling Greece. This campaign marks the start of your legacy that will take you to all corners of the world, making friends and allies, growing as a warrior and leader, all while uncovering political plots that have far-reaching implications for the future of Rome. Prove yourself in turn-based combat and find the right tactics to overcome any challenge you and your fellowship of elite fighters will face, then direct your legion to exert the might of Rome across the world.

The future of Rome is in your hands: what will your legacy be?

Take on the role of a young Legatus whose father was murdered by an unknown political opponent, forcing you to escape Rome and take refuge in the military campaign to subdue a Greek rebellion. Step by step, you increase your military prowess, strengthen yourself in the forge of combat, and become the Legatus everyone learns to both respect, and to fear.

In Expeditions: Rome, you exert the will of Rome through your actions across the world stage, from the bright blue coasts of Greece to the deep forests of Gaul. Decide how people will view you, and Rome. Will you strike with an iron fist, or speak with a silver tongue? Will you embrace the political heritage of the Republic, or carve your own path as you navigate the complex politics of the Roman Senate? Every choice matters as you decide the fate of your legion, your close companions, and of Rome itself.

Features