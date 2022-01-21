Demoniaca: Everlasting Night (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 21, 2022
XBOX One
12
0
previous article
New Gameboy Color game The Machine coming soon
next article
Climb the corporate ladder in The Company Man now on Switch
Demoniaca Everlasting Night
Contents
Item Reviewed

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

2D gothic pixelated visual style is morbidly well done
Most Achievements are easy and can be cheesed (kill X enemies, break X crates, walk X km, etc.)
Tons of item drops and abilities to unlock

Negatives

The poor jumping ability almost makes the game unplayable
Why are there crates everywhere and why do they have so many hit points and why do they respawn?
NPCs are bizarre and will leave you scratching your head

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

Combining Metroid with Street Fighter is an interesting combo but lacks the necessary polish to truly pull off a flawless victory.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night combines the exploratory action of Metroid but implements fighting game mechanics from something like Street Fighter. It is a unique pairing that works for better and worse.

Originally released on PC in 2019, EastAsiaSoft has released this dark and mature game to all current gen consoles.  A young girl’s village was burned to the ground as demons attacked. Left for dead, her body absorbed some demon blood giving her new powers. The story sounds like a Marvel superhero origin story but it is definitely dark and full of misery. In fact, one of the opening elements shows the protagonist literally sewing her stomach closed after the attack. The 2D pixel art presentation hits that gothic nail squarely on the head and even the opening main menu screen is dripping with personality. 

Demoniaca isn’t a typical Metroid-style game due to the combat and play control.  Like a fighting game, each face button is assigned to light/heavy punches/kicks whereas the shoulders and triggers jump, block, and access the inventory/menu screen.  In my stream embedded here, I was able to eventually get used to the combo-heavy combat but jumping with the RT jump never felt quite right. It is pretty cool to pull off quarter circle-style attacks to unleash super moves though.  In time, the player will have access to a ton of abilities, all of which are logged in the menu screen so they can be referenced at any time, but you might only wind up using a few that seem to work against most enemies. 

For a game that is basically one half combat and one half platforming, it is a shame that environmental traversal lacks accuracy. Jumping and wall jumping are a mess at best. When jumping against the wall, the player has no control over the height, range, or speed which makes even basic platforming a chore and borderline unplayable.  Also, there are walls of crates that separate most sections of the map and can be destroyed with enough hits. These boxes should be broken with a basic, weak attack. Or better yet, they shouldn’t be there at all.  Instead, they must be pummeled like the car bonus stage in Street Fighter II until they break and you are allowed to make progress.  Why do these crate barriers have more health than most basic enemies?  Making matters worse – they respawn once you leave the area, forcing the player to bust them multiple times.

Taking a note from Castlevania, the player will gain levels by absorbing souls and points can be spent to increase specific stats.  This is par for the course but sometimes the screen will go crazy with death metal music, played by an NPC in the bottom corner of the screen.  It doesn’t make any sense, is kind of cool, but super odd.  Also, NPCs are spread throughout the tower but always speak with strange accents, like a human character that always purrs at the player or a salesman that damns crows.  Yeah, there is some strange stuff here.

Demoiaca: Everlast Night deserves some attention for trying something different. There might be several Metroid-style games out there but rarely do they have Street Fighter fighting game combat.  If the jumping was better and perhaps the button layout was a little more intuitive then this mature title could have been easily worth a mention.  Unfortunately, with the annoyances and flaws, it is something best left to Metroid-super fans or curious players looking for something a little different.

Not As Good As: Trash Quest

For A Combat Fix Play: Breakneck City  

Also Try: 6Souls  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftFeaturedReviewXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
12
 
SNK Vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash (Switch) Review
9.0
 
Headland (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
The COmpany Man

Climb the corporate ladder in The Company Man now on Switch

by SquallSnake on January 21, 2022
Video game publisher Leoful and Malaysian indie studio Forust are pleased to announce office adventure game, The Company Man, has launched digitally on Nintendo Switch worldwide. A physical edition of the game will be available in Asia from January 26th. [...]
11
 
The Machine

New Gameboy Color game The Machine coming soon

by SquallSnake on January 20, 2022
Retro publisher Incube8 Games, indie developer Ben Jelter, and games producer Spacebot Interactive, have launched a landing page with a live demo for The Machine. Ben Jelter had previously won the 2021 GameBoy Dev competition with Unearthed, and looks to [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums