Colored Effects is a new puzzle platformer by Flynn’s Arcade

News Platformer Switch
0 23 Views
Color Effects

Colored Effects is a puzzle platformer game where you use different abilities to advance through levels. Each color grants a unique ability. Switch between the colors and their effects to collect gems, defeat bosses, and solve fun puzzles.

Features:

  • Colors and Effects: Effects are the abilities you use in the game, each effect is unique and distinguishable by its own color. Switching Colors at the right moment is the key to progress.
  • Unique Bosses: Encounter bosses in between levels, each boss has unique attacks and requires a different way to defeat it.
  • Restart and try again: You may die or get trapped in this game, nothing prevents you from restarting at any moment and getting back in an instant.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Alpha Particle

Play as an energy particle in the upcoming Alpha Particle

Oct 28, 2023 15 Views
Ninja or Die Shadow of the Sun

Marvelous set to release Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun on Switch

Oct 25, 2023 52 Views
Ebenezer and The Invisible World

Ebenezer and The Invisible World is a new 2D Metroidvania launching on console and PC soon

Oct 23, 2023 48 Views
Fusion

Action Roguelite Fusion Paradox coming to console soon

Oct 23, 2023 66 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Bish Bash Bots

Bish Bash Bots (XSX) Review with stream

Oct 27, 2023- No Comments on Bish Bash Bots (XSX) Review with stream

An action-based tower defense, Bish Bash Bots can offer plenty of strategic fun… if you can fill a roster…

Pirates on Target

Pirates on Target (XSX) Review with stream

40 Views
ea feat

EA Sports FC 2024 (PC) Review

74 Views
3246
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.