Colored Effects is a new puzzle platformer by Flynn’s Arcade

Colored Effects is a puzzle platformer game where you use different abilities to advance through levels. Each color grants a unique ability. Switch between the colors and their effects to collect gems, defeat bosses, and solve fun puzzles.
Features:
- Colors and Effects: Effects are the abilities you use in the game, each effect is unique and distinguishable by its own color. Switching Colors at the right moment is the key to progress.
- Unique Bosses: Encounter bosses in between levels, each boss has unique attacks and requires a different way to defeat it.
- Restart and try again: You may die or get trapped in this game, nothing prevents you from restarting at any moment and getting back in an instant.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/