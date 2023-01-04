Castle Renovator (PS4) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 4, 2023
Playstation 4
0
previous article
Analogue Pocket RUMBLE PAK Support!
Castle Renovator
Contents
Item Reviewed

Castle Renovator (PS4) Review

Author
Positives

Besides castles, players will also maintain barns, roads, fences and other medieval housing
Lots of chores to complete and has a more intuitive control scheme than previous Sim titles
RPG mechanics to make completing chores more efficient

Negatives

Environments can be so dark at times, making it impossible to see anything
The frame rate is pretty much capped at like 15 FPS
I wish I was playing Power Washing Simulator instead

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

Another virtual chore sim that actually wouldn’t be so bad if it just ran smoothly.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Another ridiculous simulation title, Castle Renovator is basically Gas Station Simulator except without as much polish, and basically repurposed Train Station Renovation.

This time, players are tasked with cleaning, maintaining, and reconstructing castles and their immediate surrounding environments. Before getting to the cool castles though, you’ll need to spend your time picking up virtual garbage, chopping virtual trees, and performing other virtual chores like repairing wooden planks for paying customers. It really doesn’t do anything new and completing this virtual work wouldn’t be as boring and plain as it sounds if the game just ran smoothly.

It looks and feels like playing an early PS2 game and stutters at times like a flipbook.  In fact, the choppiness is so bad that is makes completing these chores way more difficult than they should be. There might be a board right in front of you on the floor but moving the cursor over it so it highlights can be tedious. The sensitive control is compounded with the impossible to see dark backdrops and horrible pop-in. It is also possible to have menus appear on top of menus, making the game unplayable in areas.

Sure, it is a little weird being forced to sweep grass and dirt roads with a broom, or using a sponge to scrub splinter filled wooden siding, but fans might find some entertainment value with this virtual chore simulator if they can deal with the jarring technical issues.

Also Play: Castle Flipper

Better Than: Rover Mechanic Simulator

Wait For It: Simulator Simulator

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
FeaturedPS4Review
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Castle Renovator (PS4) Review
5.0
 
Panda Punch (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
 
Donut Dodo (Switch) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
View All
Latest News
      
 
Guntech 2

Classic-style shooter Guntech 2 available on Switch

by SquallSnake on January 2, 2023
Veteran game developer Jani Penttinen is proud to announce the worldwide release of Guntech 2 to the Nintendo Switch digital stores featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience [...]
15
 
Xbox games with gold Jan 2023

These are the free Xbox games for January 2023

by SquallSnake on December 30, 2022
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in January 2023 for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers. -Iris Fall ($19.99): Available January 1 to 31-Autonauts ($19.99): Available January 16 to February 15 Iris Fall Enter the dreamlike, stunningly [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums