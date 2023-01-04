Castle Renovator (PS4) Review
SquallSnake
Besides castles, players will also maintain barns, roads, fences and other medieval housing
Lots of chores to complete and has a more intuitive control scheme than previous Sim titles
RPG mechanics to make completing chores more efficient
Environments can be so dark at times, making it impossible to see anything
The frame rate is pretty much capped at like 15 FPS
I wish I was playing Power Washing Simulator instead
Another ridiculous simulation title, Castle Renovator is basically Gas Station Simulator except without as much polish, and basically repurposed Train Station Renovation.
This time, players are tasked with cleaning, maintaining, and reconstructing castles and their immediate surrounding environments. Before getting to the cool castles though, you’ll need to spend your time picking up virtual garbage, chopping virtual trees, and performing other virtual chores like repairing wooden planks for paying customers. It really doesn’t do anything new and completing this virtual work wouldn’t be as boring and plain as it sounds if the game just ran smoothly.
It looks and feels like playing an early PS2 game and stutters at times like a flipbook. In fact, the choppiness is so bad that is makes completing these chores way more difficult than they should be. There might be a board right in front of you on the floor but moving the cursor over it so it highlights can be tedious. The sensitive control is compounded with the impossible to see dark backdrops and horrible pop-in. It is also possible to have menus appear on top of menus, making the game unplayable in areas.
Sure, it is a little weird being forced to sweep grass and dirt roads with a broom, or using a sponge to scrub splinter filled wooden siding, but fans might find some entertainment value with this virtual chore simulator if they can deal with the jarring technical issues.
Also Play: Castle Flipper
Better Than: Rover Mechanic Simulator
Wait For It: Simulator Simulator
By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com
Twitter: @ZackGaz
Please consider supporting me on Patreon.