Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 coming to Switch

Car Mechanic Simulator makes its way back to Nintendo Switch. Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 gives a player a chance to create their own workshop empire. The game offers over 40 different car models and 1000+ car parts. Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 is based on one of the best-rated parts of the series, which had been created with PC in mind. The game is set to premiere on Nintendo Switch this April 15th.

Polish company Ultimate Games S.A is responsible for the game’s development and publishing. In 2019 Ultimate Games S.A released the Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition on Nintendo Switch.

The simulator is a chance to take the mantle of a car mechanic as well as operate and expand the workshop. The Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2’s main gameplay element is vehicle repairments, done as a part of an extensive system of orders, which are randomly generated. Moreover, the title offers features like car painting, tuning, and testing; as well as places like a multi-storey car park, a paint shops and a scrap yard.

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 gives players a free rein over 40 different car models and 1000+ car parts. During repairs, a player can use more than 10 unique tools.

“The game is rich in content and offers plenty of interesting features for all car enthusiasts. The main improvements of this edition are advanced physics, workshop improvement system, better graphics and more satisfying car testing options” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO, Ultimate Games S.A.

The new simulator is based directly on Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, a bestselling game created by Red Dot Games, which has over 90% positive reviews on the Steam platform.

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 – main features:

creating workshop empire;

extensive system of orders;

over 40 cars and 1000+ car parts;

tuning and testing the cars;

a multi-storey car park, a paint shop and a scrap yard.

The game is set to debut on Nintendo Switch’s digital distribution service on April 15th 2022.