Brawler Fallen City coming to Steam

As a brutal battle for control of Fallen City’s criminal underworld rages, four strangers join forces to survive and reclaim the streets! With a ferocious wolf at their sides, these unlikely allies will face impossible odds. Only by binding together can they reach the final showdown that will decide who lives and who falls.

Inspired by arcade beat ’em ups of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Fallen City Brawl is told through intense side-scrolling pixel art action. Huge sprites and animated backgrounds breathe life into the dying city streets, while fighting mechanics offer uncommon depth with destructive combos, counters, special moves and “RIOT” supers! Animated cutscenes and a powerful soundtrack by famed composer Daniel Lindholm set the tone for urban mayhem, playable solo or with friends in local co-op!

Platforms: Steam Release date: August 12, 2025 Price: US $14.99 / €14.99 (PC)

Features

Fight through 7 stages of arcade-inspired action!

Choose between 4 playable characters.

Execute combos and specials with deep hand-to-hand combat mechanics.

Pick up weapons like pipes, bats, knives, oil drums, hammers and more!

Clear the screen with RIOT Super attacks!

Battle it out solo or with friends in local co-op.

Get in the mood for mayhem with a soundtrack by Daniel Lindholm.