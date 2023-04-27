Boss Rush: Mythology pits you against famous enemies – launching in May

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Boss Rush: Mythology will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on May 10, 2023 Price is just $9.99 everywhere!

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Take on the role of a mysterious knight who travels across different worlds in search of the most difficult opponents. Fight famous enemies from Greek, Scandinavian, Slavic and Egyptian mythologies and show everyone who is the strongest warrior! Only boss fights, only hardcore!

Features: