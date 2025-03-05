Boring is a boring game about boring things and the credits are sold as DLC

Boring

Indie game development studio Pixelatto has announced that Borıng., a boring game about boring things, is now available on Steam. The credits are sold in a separate DLC.

Borıng. is a game designed to be intentionally dull, challenging players with monotonous tasks that test their patience rather than entertain. Unlike most games that aim to be fun, this one dares you to endure its tedious challenges—until you inevitably quit and find something more productive to do.

Features

  • Terrible graphics, some of them AI-made.
  • A mashup of nonsense, memes, and randomness.
  • The credits are sold in a separate DLC.
  • Useless tedious tasks everywhere.
  • Total playtime is less than 2 hours, making it easy to refund on Steam.

