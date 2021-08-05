Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021

The 2D action-RPG game with souls-like mechanisms, Parasight, will be coming to Steam, August 17.
In Parasight you can choose to play peacefully or aggressively, you can socialize with enemies or fight with them! You can choose to be a Knight, Wizard, or level up, using Soul Extracts to become stronger in dealing with the enemies.
A demo version of the game is currently available on Steam for free.
SquallSnake
