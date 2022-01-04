10 EXCLUSIVE N64 games I hope release on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service (NSO)

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

N64 games are now available to play on Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service ($50/year). Although the current roster of games is a good start, I would like to see some additional games make their way onto this online service.

This video quickly touches on 10 (well, technically 11 but who is counting anyway) games that were EXCLUSIVE to the Nintendo 64 console that I think would be pretty cool if made available again. And no, GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark are not on this list because those are obvious choices.

Let me know what you think. Do you agree with my list? What games would you like to see, exclusive or not?