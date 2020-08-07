Xbox multiplayer unlocked for all this weekend

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Microsoft announced they are unlocking features of Xbox Live Gold for all Xbox One consoles this weekend only. Their statement is listed below:

“Multiplayer will be unlocked on all Xbox One consoles for everybody, so you can play with all your friends – even the ones who do not have Xbox Live Gold on every game you own, games like Fortnite and more games that are available to you!

We’re unlocking a bunch of games so now is the time to prep your download queue!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Console) – Multiplayer Only, August 7 – 10

Play the unlocked multiplayer experience this weekend during Big Gaming Weekend, through the free Call of Duty: Warzone download. Assemble your squad in the ultimate online battleground featuring a mix of multiplayer maps and modes. Join the ranks and stay frosty, as this is one heart-racing online experience you won’t want to miss.

Gears 5 (Console and PC)

From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears 5 is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. Available with Xbox Game Pass.

Black Desert (Console)

A colossal living-world MMORPG awaits in Black Desert. In a medieval fantasy setting, you will fight with friends in guilds, siege castles and train your life skills by fishing, trading, and crafting. Experience fast-paced action, hunt monsters, and enjoy jaw dropping graphics in an immersive world just waiting to be explored.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Console)

Now’s your chance to go further beyond in Dragon Ball FighterZ! Experience epic fights, destructible stages, and famous events ripped from the Dragon Ball anime. Create your team from a huge cast of your favorite characters and battle it out in epic 3v3 fights! This is the fighting extravaganza born from what makes the series so loved and famous.

Monster Hunter World (Console)

Slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem using the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to your advantage. Either solo or in co-op with up to three other online players, hunt and use materials gained from quests to craft more powerful gear. Your journey will stretch across the vast environments of the New World, and with the Iceborne expansion the adventure continues in Hoarfrost Reach! Available with Xbox Game Pass.

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (Console)

Join over 15 million players and discover an adventure unlike anything else in The Elder Scrolls Online, the award-winning online RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe. Available with Xbox Game Pass.

Borderlands 3 (Console) – August 6 – 9

The original looter-shooter returns, in an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Packing bazillions of guns, as one of four Vault Hunters, blast through new worlds & enemies and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Subnautica (Console and PC)

After crash-landing in an alien water planet, the only way to go is down. From sun-drenched shallow reefs to deep dark trenches, Subnautica is an underwater open world adventure game ready to be explored. Pilot submarines, craft equipment, and out-smart wildlife to venture deeper and craft more advanced items. Available with Xbox Game Pass.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Console)

Battle as a team of four against others online. Featuring a completely new graphic style, built from the ground up, lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are! Available with Xbox Game Pass.

Ark: Survival Evolved (Console and PC)

Stranded on a mysterious island, you must hunt, craft, grow crops, and create shelters to survive. Use your cunning and skill to kill, tame, and ride the Dinosaurs and other primeval creatures living on ARK, and even breed and raise Dino Babies! Endure on your own or team up with hundreds of players online to survive this living ecosystem. Available with Xbox Game Pass.

We unlocked 6 Xbox Game Pass games, and another 4 on top of that! Time to go download some games and make some plans with your friends for game time this weekend. We’ll be back next week with more Summer Mode perks, quests, and sweepstakes for you. Cheers! Visit Big Gaming Weekend for all games available in your area.”