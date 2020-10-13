Xbox games on sale for the week of October 13, 2020

The following Xbox games are on sale through October 19, 2020:
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Retro Fun Sale Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Retro Fun Sale Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale Ben 10 Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Blasphemous Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Blood and Guts Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 40% Retro Fun Sale Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Boom Ball 2 for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION] Xbox One Game 33% DWG* Bullet Beat Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale Civilization VI Expansion Bundle Add-On 35% DWG* Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro Fun Sale Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale de Blob Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro Fun Sale Degrees Of Separation Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG* DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG* Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG* Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG* Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Frost Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One Game 35% Retro Fun Sale Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG* Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Gravel Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Gunscape Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Hyperdrive Massacre Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Let’s Sing Country Xbox One Game 45% Retro Fun Sale Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Marooners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Retro Fun Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro Fun Sale Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Retro Fun Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Monster Hunter World Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG* Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One Game 20% DWG* Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One Game 10% DWG* Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One Game 15% DWG* Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG* MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 85% DWG* My Memory of Us Xbox One Game 75% DWG* NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 85% Retro Fun Sale Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One Game 30% DWG* NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG* NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG* NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG* NeuroVoider Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Overcooked Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG* Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale PAC-MAN CE DX+ Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro Fun Sale PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack Add-On 75% Retro Fun Sale Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Retro Fun Sale Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Retro Fun Sale Rainswept Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale Risk Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One Game 35% DWG* Scrabble Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Skully Xbox One Game 35% DWG* Smoke And Sacrifice Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Sonic Adventure 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale Sonic Generations Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale SONIC UNLEASHED Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro Fun Sale Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro Fun Sale Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Retro Fun Sale Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale Strider Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 25% Retro Fun Sale Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 70% Retro Fun Sale Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro Fun Sale The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale The Last Door – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG* The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Dine Out Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro Fun Sale Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro Fun Sale Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG* Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Retro Fun Sale UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 80% Retro Fun Sale Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Retro Fun Sale Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Underhero Xbox One Game 50% DWG* UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro Fun Sale UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Retro Fun Sale Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro Fun Sale Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro Fun Sale Vanquish Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Retro Fun Sale Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG* Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG* Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* Yooka-Laylee Xbox One Game 75% Retro Fun Sale Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sonic Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*