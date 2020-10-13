Xbox games on sale for the week of October 13, 2020

by squallsnake on October 13, 2020
XBOX 360
9
0
The following Xbox games are on sale through October 19, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
8-Bit Invaders!Xbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended EditionXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Adventure Time: Pirates of the EnchiridionXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
American Ninja Warrior: ChallengeXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 PackXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUGXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGAXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MANXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MANXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Arcade SpiritsXbox One X Enhanced25%Retro Fun Sale
Baja: Edge of Control HDXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
BayonettaXbox One X Enhanced25%Retro Fun Sale
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary BundleXbox One X Enhanced40%Retro Fun Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete CollectionXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Bear With Me: The Lost RobotsXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Retro Fun Sale
Bee SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced50%Retro Fun Sale
Ben 10Xbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
BlasphemousXbox One Game50%DWG*
Blood and GutsXbox One Game67%DWG*
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox Game Pass40%Retro Fun Sale
BoggleXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Boom Ball 2 for KinectXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION]Xbox One Game33%DWG*
Bullet BeatXbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
Civilization VI Expansion BundleAdd-On35%DWG*
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced80%Retro Fun Sale
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
DCL-The GameXbox One X Enhanced50%Retro Fun Sale
de BlobXbox Game Pass70%Retro Fun Sale
Degrees Of SeparationXbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%DWG*
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New RidersXbox One X Enhanced70%Retro Fun Sale
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary EditionXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One Game60%DWG*
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One Game67%DWG*
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Far Cry ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One Game67%DWG*
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Far Cry PrimalXbox One Game67%DWG*
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One Game67%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum EditionXbox One Game40%DWG*
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
Fight’N RageXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
FrostXbox One Game70%DWG*
Gigantosaurus The GameXbox One Game35%Retro Fun Sale
Glaive: Brick BreakerXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One Game55%DWG*
GravelXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Gravel Season PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
GunscapeXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Hyperdrive MassacreXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty AdventureXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Jumanji: The Video GameXbox One X Enhanced40%Retro Fun Sale
Let’s Sing 2020Xbox One Game45%Retro Fun Sale
Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum EditionXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Let’s Sing CountryXbox One Game45%Retro Fun Sale
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum EditionXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
MaroonersXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Game Pass75%Retro Fun Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Retro Fun Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One Game33%Retro Fun Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One Game25%Retro Fun Sale
Mighty No. 9Xbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Monster Hunter WorldXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Monster Hunter World: IceborneXbox One Game20%DWG*
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One Game25%DWG*
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox One Game10%DWG*
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox One Game15%DWG*
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%Retro Fun Sale
MorphiteXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Motorbike Racing BundleXbox One Game67%DWG*
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One Game85%DWG*
My Memory of UsXbox One Game75%DWG*
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1Xbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2Xbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One Game85%Retro Fun Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
NASCAR Heat 4Xbox One Game30%DWG*
NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
NBA 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
NeuroVoiderXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Retro Fun Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced75%Retro Fun Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Retro Fun Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced60%Retro Fun Sale
Outbreak Ultimate ApocalypseXbox One Game50%DWG*
OvercookedXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment EditionXbox One Game40%DWG*
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced75%Retro Fun Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Retro Fun Sale
PAC-MAN 256Xbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
PAC-MAN CE DX+Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Retro Fun Sale
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2Xbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on PackAdd-On75%Retro Fun Sale
Paw Patrol: On A RollXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%Retro Fun Sale
Pro Fishing SimulatorXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Project Highrise: Architect’s EditionXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Race With RyanXbox One X Enhanced40%Retro Fun Sale
RADXbox One X Enhanced70%Retro Fun Sale
Radical Rabbit StewXbox One Game25%Retro Fun Sale
Railway EmpireXbox One X Enhanced40%Retro Fun Sale
RainsweptXbox One Game30%DWG*
Rare ReplayXbox Game Pass50%Retro Fun Sale
RiskXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Rock of Ages 3: Make & BreakXbox One Game35%Spotlight Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One Game75%DWG*
Saints Row The Third RemasteredXbox One Game35%DWG*
ScrabbleXbox One Game67%Retro Fun Sale
SEGA Genesis ClassicsXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
SkullyXbox One Game35%DWG*
Smoke And SacrificeXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Sonic Adventure 2Xbox One Backward Compatible50%Retro Fun Sale
Sonic Forces Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Retro Fun Sale
Sonic GenerationsXbox One Backward Compatible50%Retro Fun Sale
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%Retro Fun Sale
SONIC UNLEASHEDXbox One Backward Compatible50%Retro Fun Sale
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Retro Fun Sale
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedXbox One X Enhanced20%Retro Fun Sale
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
Street Outlaws: The ListXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
StriderXbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Subdivision Infinity DXXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One Game25%Retro Fun Sale
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One Game70%Retro Fun Sale
Taimumari: Complete EditionXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Tcheco in the Castle of LucioXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%Retro Fun Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
The Last Door – Complete EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
The OccupationXbox One X Enhanced45%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Trine 4: The Nightmare PrinceXbox One X Enhanced70%Retro Fun Sale
Trine: Ultimate CollectionXbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Tropico 6Xbox One X Enhanced50%Retro Fun Sale
Truck DriverXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Tyler: Model 005Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Retro Fun Sale
UglyDolls: An Imperfect AdventureXbox One Game80%Retro Fun Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One Game60%Retro Fun Sale
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020Xbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
UnderheroXbox One Game50%DWG*
UNOXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Retro Fun Sale
UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!Xbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
UnravelXbox One Game67%Retro Fun Sale
Unravel TwoXbox One X Enhanced67%Retro Fun Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced67%Retro Fun Sale
Valhalla Hills – Definitive EditionXbox One Game50%Retro Fun Sale
VanquishXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One Game40%Retro Fun Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Wolfenstein: Alt History CollectionXbox One Game60%DWG*
Wolfenstein: The New OrderXbox One Game50%DWG*
Wolfenstein: The Old BloodXbox One Game50%DWG*
Wolfenstein: The Two-PackXbox One Game50%DWG*
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Yooka-LayleeXbox One Game75%Retro Fun Sale
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo BundleXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning EarthGames On Demand75%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCAdd-On60%DWG*
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%DWG*
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Sniper: Ghost WarriorGames On Demand80%DWG*
Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second StrikeAdd-On80%DWG*
Sonic Adventure 2Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Sonic GenerationsBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Sonic UnleashedBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Thunder WolvesArcade75%DWG*
Zombie DriverArcade75%DWG*
