Xbox games on sale for the week of May 5, 2020

by squallsnake on May 5, 2020
XBOX 360
17
0
Contents

The following games are discounted through May 11, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
7th SectorXbox One Game30%DWG
8-Bit ArmiesXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Aaero: Complete EditionXbox One Game40%Family Time Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies UnknownXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
AER – Memories of OldXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
AereAXbox One Game90%Family Time Sale
Albedo: Eyes From Outer SpaceXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 PackXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
ArmikrogXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One Game75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One Game70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One Game60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 2000 Erudito PackAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 4500 Erudito PackAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 700 Erudito PackAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One Game67%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced65%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus PackAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion PackAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One Game67%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One Game70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Large PackAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Medium PackAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Small PackAdd-On30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the RipperAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One Game70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One Game67%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One Game67%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the RevolutionAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Awesome PeaXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Babylon 2055 PinballXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Baja: Edge of Control HDXbox One Game80%DWG
Baron: Fur Is Gonna FlyXbox One X Enhanced25%Family Time Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On80%DWG
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
BATTLESHIPXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Bear With Me: The Complete CollectionXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Bear With Me: The Lost RobotsXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Bee SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
Black ParadoxXbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
BoggleXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Brawlout Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Bunny ParkingXbox One Game25%Family Time Sale
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
CardpocalypseXbox One X Enhanced30%Family Time Sale
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
CatastronautsXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
Child of LightXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Classic Snake AdventuresXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
Code VeinXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Coffee TalkXbox One Game20%DWG
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
Creature in the WellXbox Game Pass25%Family Time Sale
Dark Souls IIIXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Dark Souls III – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Dark Souls III: Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dark Souls: RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
de BlobXbox Game Pass80%Family Time Sale
Death Road to CanadaXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Death SquaredXbox Game Pass60%Family Time Sale
Digerati Family Friendly BundleXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
Digerati Puzzle/Use Your BrainXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial85%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced33%Publisher Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One Game33%Publisher Sale
DreamBallXbox One Game35%Family Time Sale
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One Game85%Family Time Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
EA SPORTS UFC 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Explosive JakeXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
ExtinctionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Farmer’s DynastyXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
FeXbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
FIFA The Journey TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
FlockersXbox One Game80%DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG
Freedom FingerXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
Gas Guzzlers ExtremeXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
Gem SmashersXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Glass Masquerade 2Xbox One X Enhanced33%DWG
Gnomes Garden: New HomeXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox Game Pass55%DWG
Grow UpXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Hidden Through TimeXbox One Game20%Family Time Sale
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass50%Family Time Sale
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1Xbox One Game75%DWG
Infinite AdventuresXbox One Game50%DWG
Infinite MinigolfXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
InkXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Insane RobotsXbox One X Enhanced65%Family Time Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One Game40%Family Time Sale
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One Game40%Family Time Sale
KineXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Kung-Fu for KinectXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
Legendary ElevenXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
LOST ORBIT: Terminal VelocityXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%Spotlight Sale
LuminiXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
LumoXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Magical BrickoutXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox Game Pass50%Family Time Sale
Meow MotorsXbox One X Enhanced25%Family Time Sale
Minesweeper GeniusXbox One X Enhanced60%Family Time Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Season PassAdd-On60%Family Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Family Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official VideogameXbox One X Enhanced60%Family Time Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass60%Family Time Sale
My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift SetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Naruto Storm 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
NBA 2K20Xbox Game Pass67%Family Time Sale
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Newt OneXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
NHL 20Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
One Piece World Seeker Episode PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe EditionXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Outbreak: The Undying CollectionXbox One Game50%DWG
PAC-MAN 256Xbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Paladins Champions PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 + 2020Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Paladins Season Pass 2019 + 2020Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Party ArcadeXbox One X Enhanced25%Family Time Sale
Peggle 2Xbox One Game90%Family Time Sale
Petoons PartyXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Pig Eat BallXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Planet AlphaXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Project CARS 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Project CARS 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Project CARS 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Purple Chicken SpacemanXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
Puyo Puyo ChampionsXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Quantic PinballXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
RADXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
RIDEXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
RiskXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
RiverbondXbox Game Pass45%Family Time Sale
ScrabbleXbox One Game35%Family Time Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Shantae: Costume PackAdd-On75%DWG
Shape UpXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Family Time Sale
ShinyXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Family Time Sale
Smoots World Cup TennisXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Snake PassXbox Game Pass75%Family Time Sale
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Soulcalibur VIXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Sparkle UnleashedXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Splash Blast PanicXbox Play Anywhere60%Family Time Sale
Strange BrigadeXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Strange Brigade Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Stretch ArcadeXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One Game70%Family Time Sale
Subject 13Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle PackXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Super Mega Space Blaster Special TurboXbox One X Enhanced30%Family Time Sale
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete UpgradeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Tanky TanksXbox One X Enhanced33%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
The Adventure PalsXbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Family Time Sale
The Office QuestXbox One Game25%DWG
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
The Telltale Batman Shadows EditionXbox One Game50%DWG
The VideoKidXbox Play Anywhere50%Family Time Sale
Threes!Xbox One Game33%Family Time Sale
Tour de France 2018Xbox One Game75%DWG
Trackmania TurboXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Family Time Sale
Tricky TowersXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One Game60%Family Time Sale
Trulon: The Shadow EngineXbox One Game50%Family Time Sale
Tyler: Model 005Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Family Time Sale
UNOXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Family Time Sale
UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!Xbox One Game40%Family Time Sale
UnravelXbox One Game67%Family Time Sale
Unravel TwoXbox One X Enhanced67%Family Time Sale
Valentino Rossi The GameXbox One Game80%Family Time Sale
Vambrace: Cold SoulXbox Game Pass60%DWG
Volley & Tennis Bundle BlastXbox One Game30%Family Time Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One Game40%Family Time Sale
Woven the GameXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
WuppoXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Family Time Sale
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
XenoraidXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Yakuza 0Xbox Game Pass25%DWG
Yooka-LayleeXbox Game Pass75%Family Time Sale
Zombie PinballXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Things on Wheels*Arcade80%DWG
