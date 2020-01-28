Xbox games on sale for the week of January 28, 2020

by squallsnake on January 28, 2020
The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through Feb 3, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2DarkXbox One Game80%DWG
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Agatha KnifeXbox One Game40%DWG
AngerForce:ReloadedXbox One Game40%DWG
Baja: Edge of Control HDXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox Game Pass67%Spotlight
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight
Battle Chasers: NightwarXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Black MirrorXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One Game75%DWG
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One Game35%DWG
Cast of the Seven Godsends – ReduxXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox Game Pass67%Publisher Sale
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Darksiders III – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
de BlobXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1Xbox One Game80%DWG
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
ElexXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Gekido Kintaro’s RevengeXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
Horse Racing 2016Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight
Industry Giant 2Xbox One Game70%Spotlight
Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020Add-On70%Spotlight
Inferno 2+Xbox One Game30%Spotlight
Initial2: New StageXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Injustice 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On50%Spotlight
JackQuestXbox One Game50%DWG
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Knee DeepXbox One Game70%Spotlight
Lock’s QuestXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
LOST ORBIT: Terminal VelocityXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%DWG
Lost SeaXbox One Game80%DWG
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Madden NFL 20: Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Monster Jam Steel TitansXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One Game75%DWG
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On60%Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier FighterXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Suzuki Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 1Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 3Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 4Add-On50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rad RodgersXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Rebel CopsXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-teredXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Rento Fortune – Monolit TycoonXbox One Game30%Spotlight
Seasons after FallXbox One Game75%DWG
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s DaughterXbox One Game80%DWG
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One Game75%DWG
Sine Mora EXXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Songbringer BundleXbox Play Anywhere70%DWG
Splash Blast PanicXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Sublevel Zero ReduxXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Sudden Strike 4 – European BattlefieldsXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert WarAdd-On50%Spotlight
Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific WarAdd-On50%Spotlight
Super Party Sports: FootballXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Tennis World TourXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight
Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
The Church in the DarknessXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
The DwarvesXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
The Forbidden ArtsXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight
The Raven RemasteredXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One Game75%DWG
This Is the PoliceXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
V-Rally 4Xbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
We Sing PopXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
WorbitalXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
World to the WestXbox One Game70%DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game90%Spotlight
WRC 6 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game85%Spotlight
WreckfestXbox One Game w/ Free Trial20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest DeluxeXbox One Game20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest – Backwoods Bangers Car PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest – Goofy Roofs PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Wreckfest – Retro Rammers Car PackAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo BundleXbox One Game50%DWG
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One Game40%Spotlight

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alien Breed 2: Assault*Arcade75%DWG
Alien Breed 3: Descent*Arcade75%DWG
Alien Breed Episode 1*Arcade75%DWG
ArcaniAGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Avatar: TLA: TBEGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Black Knight SwordArcade80%Publisher Sale
Bound By Flame*Backward Compatible80%DWG
ConanGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
DarksidersGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders IIBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
de Blob 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Deadfall AdventureBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Destroy All Humans!Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Destroy All Humans! Path of the FuronGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Elements of DestructionArcade80%Publisher Sale
Fantastic PetsGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted DreamsArcade80%Publisher Sale
Grand Theft Auto V*Games On Demand50%DWG
JUJUBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Legend of Kay AnniversaryBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Mars: War Logs*Backward Compatible80%DWG
MX UnleashedBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV AliveGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV ReflexBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV SupercrossGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV: UntamedGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Painkiller Hell & DamnationGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Not available in US)Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Red Faction: ArmageddonBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Red Faction: BattlegroundsBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Red Faction: GuerrillaGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Rocket RiotArcade80%Publisher Sale
Sine MoraBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
StackingBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Stuntman: IgnitionBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Games On Demand80%Publisher Sale
The OutfitGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1Arcade80%Publisher Sale
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2Add-On80%Publisher Sale
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Thunder WolvesArcade80%Publisher Sale
Zombie Driver HDArcade80%Publisher Sale
