Xbox games on sale for the week of January 28, 2020

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through Feb 3, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 40% DWG AngerForce:Reloaded Xbox One Game 40% DWG Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 80% DWG Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale Fade To Silence Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale Horse Racing 2016 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020 Add-On 70% Spotlight Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight JackQuest Xbox One Game 50% DWG Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% DWG Lost Sea Xbox One Game 80% DWG Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Suzuki Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 1 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Rento Fortune – Monolit Tycoon Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% DWG Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% DWG Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Songbringer Bundle Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert War Add-On 50% Spotlight Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War Add-On 50% Spotlight Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG This Is the Police Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG We Sing Pop Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale Worbital Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG World to the West Xbox One Game 70% DWG WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Wreckfest Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 20% Publisher Sale Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Wreckfest – Backwoods Bangers Car Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Wreckfest – Goofy Roofs Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Wreckfest – Retro Rammers Car Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed Episode 1*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Black Knight Sword
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Bound By Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|de Blob 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Deadfall Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Elements of Destruction
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Fantastic Pets
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|MX Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Not available in US)
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction: Guerrilla
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Sine Mora
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Stacking
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Outfit
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|80%
|Publisher Sale