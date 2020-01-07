Xbox deals of the week for January 7, 2020

by squallsnake on January 7, 2020
The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through January 13, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Aaero: Complete Edition*Xbox One Game40%DWG
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWNXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One Game25%Last Chance Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionAdd-On20%F2P Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionAdd-On20%F2P Sale
ARK: Survival EvolvedXbox Play Anywhere70%Last Chance Sale
Asdivine Menace*Xbox Play Anywhere30%DWG
ATLAS (Game Preview)Xbox One Game15%Last Chance Sale
Black The FallXbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual of the NightXbox Game Pass30%Last Chance Sale
Borderlands 3Xbox One X Enhanced35%Last Chance Sale
Borderlands 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%Last Chance Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%Last Chance Sale
Civilization VI Expansion BundleAdd-On25%Last Chance Sale
CODE VEINXbox One X Enhanced30%Last Chance Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One Game20%Last Chance Sale
DARK SOULS IIIXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
DARK SOULS III – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
DARK SOULS: REMASTEREDXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Dauntless – Arc Slayer PackAdd-On25%F2P Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IAdd-On25%F2P Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IIAdd-On25%F2P Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IIIAdd-On25%F2P Sale
DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IVAdd-On25%F2P Sale
DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017)Add-On25%F2P Sale
Dead RisingXbox One Game70%Last Chance Sale
Dead Rising 2Xbox One Game70%Last Chance Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off the RecordXbox One Game70%Last Chance Sale
Dead Rising 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Death Road to Canada*Xbox One Game50%DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox One Game85%Last Chance Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One Game85%Last Chance Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)Xbox One Game67%Last Chance Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)Xbox One Game67%Last Chance Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One Game40%Last Chance Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe Edition*Xbox Game Pass70%DWG
DiRT Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe Edition*Xbox Game Pass50%DWG
DiRT Rally 2.0*Xbox Game Pass70%DWG
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZXbox One X Enhanced75%Last Chance Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Last Chance Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Last Chance Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2Xbox One Game80%Last Chance Sale
Draw A Stickman: EPIC*Xbox One Game55%DWG
EA SPORTS FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
eFootball PES 2020 LEGEND EDITIONXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
eFootball PES 2020 STANDARD EDITIONXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Fear Effect SednaXbox One Game85%Last Chance Sale
Fishing Planet: Advanced PackAdd-On25%F2P Sale
Fishing Planet: Deluxe PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Fishing Planet: Golden PackAdd-On35%F2P Sale
Forgotton AnneXbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition*Xbox Play Anywhere50%DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition*Xbox Play Anywhere40%DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition*Xbox Play Anywhere50%DWG
Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar PackAdd-On20%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Guild EliteAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Guild HeroAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Lapina Avatar PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Legendary Starter PackAdd-On20%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Mini VIP PackAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade PackAdd-On20%F2P Sale
Gems of War – Wild BundleAdd-On60%F2P Sale
Grand Theft Auto VXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One Game35%Last Chance Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One Game55%Last Chance Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One Game35%Last Chance Sale
GreedFallXbox One X Enhanced40%Last Chance Sale
Idle Champions – Barn Owl Familiar PackAdd-On50%F2P Sale
Idle Champions – Bruenor Starter PackAdd-On45%F2P Sale
Idle Champions – Complete Force Grey PackAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Idle Champions – Healer of Toril Celeste Skin & Feat PackAdd-On50%F2P Sale
Idle Champions – Lulu the Hollyphant Familiar PackAdd-On50%F2P Sale
Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons after Fall*Xbox One Game75%DWG
IndivisibleXbox One Game30%Last Chance Sale
JUMP FORCEXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
JUMP FORCE – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
JUMP FORCE – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Just Cause 3Xbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One Game65%Last Chance Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox One Game65%Last Chance Sale
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded EditionXbox One Game65%Last Chance Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of OsirisXbox One Game80%Last Chance Sale
Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The FateboundsXbox Play Anywhere25%Spotlight Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1Xbox One X Enhanced75%Last Chance Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 BundleXbox One Game40%Last Chance Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One Game80%Last Chance Sale
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced80%Last Chance Sale
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Last Chance Sale
Lightfield HYPER EditionXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Marvel vs Capcom InfiniteXbox Play Anywhere75%Last Chance Sale
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Last Chance Sale
Minion Masters – Accursed Army Pack DLCAdd-On70%F2P Sale
Minion Masters – All Masters UpgradeAdd-On25%F2P Sale
Minion Masters – Crystal Conquest DLCAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Monster Hunter WorldXbox Game Pass50%Last Chance Sale
Monster Hunter World: IceborneAdd-On25%Last Chance Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox One Game25%Last Chance Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox One Game33%Last Chance Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox One Game33%Last Chance Sale
Morphite*Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Mortal Kombat 11Xbox One X Enhanced60%Last Chance Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On60%Last Chance Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier FighterXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Last Chance Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One Game85%Last Chance Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
NBA 2K20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
NBA 2K20 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
NBA 2K20 Legend EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
NHL 20Xbox One X Enhanced45%Last Chance Sale
NHL 20 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
NHL Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
OctahedronXbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Oh My GodheadsXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
Okami HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One Game40%Last Chance Sale
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2*Xbox One Game50%DWG
Overcooked! 2 – Season PassAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Overcooked!: The Lost MorselAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Pato BoxXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Payday 2: CrimewaveXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One Game33%Last Chance Sale
Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes*Xbox One Game60%DWG
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One Game25%Last Chance Sale
Post War DreamsXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack DLCAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced55%Last Chance Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition*Xbox One Game60%DWG
Remnant: From the AshesXbox One Game30%Last Chance Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%Last Chance Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Last Chance Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazardXbox Play Anywhere25%Last Chance Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox Game Pass60%Last Chance Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Restless Hero*Xbox Play Anywhere30%DWG
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationXbox One X Enhanced85%Last Chance Sale
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Last Chance Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced35%Last Chance Sale
Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s EditionAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0Add-On40%F2P Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One Game85%Last Chance Sale
Soul AxiomXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
SOULCALIBUR VIXbox One X Enhanced70%Last Chance Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Last Chance Sale
Spacelords – Aneska Deluxe Character PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Spacelords – Schneider Deluxe Character PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Spacelords – Sööma Deluxe Character PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Spacelords – Valeria Deluxe Character PackAdd-On30%F2P Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration EditionXbox One Game40%Last Chance Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On30%Last Chance Sale
Steel Rain X*Xbox One Game50%DWG
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Streets of Rogue*Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox One Game40%Last Chance Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One Game50%Last Chance Sale
Tekken 7Xbox One Game70%Last Chance Sale
Tekken 7 Ultimate EditionXbox One Game70%Last Chance Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass75%Last Chance Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One X Enhanced40%Last Chance Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Last Chance Sale
The Outer WorldsXbox Game Pass25%Last Chance Sale
The Shape Shifting DetectiveXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
The Vanishing of Ethan CarterXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
The Witcher 3: Hearts of StoneAdd-On60%Last Chance Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One X Enhanced70%Last Chance Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On60%Last Chance Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Last Chance Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and WineAdd-On60%Last Chance Sale
ThiefXbox One Game85%Last Chance Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One Game80%Last Chance Sale
Trove – Double Dragon PackAdd-On25%F2P Sale
Trove – Mega Menagerie PackAdd-On20%F2P Sale
Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3Xbox One Game60%Last Chance Sale
Warface – Mars Conqueror’s EditionAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Warface – Mars Explorer’s EditionAdd-On40%F2P Sale
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2*Xbox One Game75%DWG
World of Tanks – Pz. III Ausf K UltimateAdd-On50%F2P Sale
World of Tanks – Rival Team Up MegaAdd-On50%F2P Sale
World of Tanks – Sherman VC Firefly UltimateAdd-On40%F2P Sale
World of Tanks – T-15 New Recruit KitAdd-On70%F2P Sale
World of Tanks – T32-A Proto UltimateAdd-On50%F2P Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Lend-Lease RaiderAdd-On20%F2P Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Power of IndependenceAdd-On20%F2P Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Super-dreadnoughtAdd-On20%F2P Sale
World War ZXbox One X Enhanced60%Last Chance Sale
WWE 2K20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
WWE 2K20 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Last Chance Sale
Yet Another Zombie Defense HDXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Crysis 2*Backward Compatible75%DWG
Crysis 3*Backward Compatible75%DWG
Crysis*Backward Compatible75%DWG
Mirror’s Edge*Backward Compatible75%DWG
