Xbox deals of the week for Feb 25, 2020

by squallsnake on February 25, 2020
XBOX 360
Contents

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live gold members now through March 2, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Infliction: Extended CutXbox One X Enhanced20%DWG
39 Days to MarsXbox One Game33%DWG
7 Days to DieXbox One Game40%DWG
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass60%Play And Save Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox Game Pass50%Play And Save Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox Game Pass50%Play And Save Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One Game25%DWG
ARK: Survival EvolvedXbox Game Pass80%DWG
Attack of the EarthlingsXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox Game Pass60%DWG
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for SanctuaryAdd-On50%DWG
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On20%DWG
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Brief BattlesXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG
Castle Crashers RemasteredXbox One Game40%Play And Save Sale
Code VeinXbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced30%Anime Month Sale
Crimson KeepXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Danger ZoneXbox One X Enhanced60%Play And Save Sale
Dangerous GolfXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Play And Save Sale
Dead AllianceXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer EditionXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)Xbox Play Anywhere50%Play And Save Sale
DefunctXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight Sale
DescendersXbox Game Pass40%Play And Save Sale
Dishonored 2Xbox Game Pass75%Play And Save Sale
Don’t Die, Minerva! (Game Preview)Xbox One X Enhanced33%Play And Save Sale
DOOMXbox Game Pass70%Play And Save Sale
DOOM (1993)Xbox One Game70%DWG
DOOM 3Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
DOOM II (Classic)Xbox One Game70%DWG
DRAGON BALL FighterZXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
eFootball PES 2020 Legend EditionXbox Game Pass60%Play And Save Sale
eFootball PES 2020 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass60%Play And Save Sale
F1 2019Xbox One X Enhanced50%Play And Save Sale
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & ProstXbox One X Enhanced50%Play And Save Sale
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed PrinceXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight Sale
Frostpunk: Console EditionXbox Game Pass30%Play And Save Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox Game Pass55%DWG
GravelXbox One X Enhanced80%Play And Save Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Play And Save Sale
Graveyard KeeperXbox One Game65%DWG
GRIDXbox One X Enhanced60%Play And Save Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Play And Save Sale
Jotun: Valhalla EditionXbox One Game75%Anime Month Sale
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 1Xbox One X Enhanced25%Anime Month Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official VideogameXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
MotoGP 19Xbox One Game75%DWG
Mr. ShiftyXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%DWG
Mutant Football LeagueXbox One Game w/ Free Trial33%Play And Save Sale
Mutant Football League – Dynasty EditionXbox One Game40%Play And Save Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Portal Knights -Emoji BoxAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights -Lobot BoxAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Bibot BoxAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Box of Grumpy RingsAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Box of Joyful RingsAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and RiftsAdd-On10%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Gold Throne PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
PreyXbox Game Pass75%Play And Save Sale
Prey + Dishonored 2 BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Play And Save Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass75%Play And Save Sale
Prison Architect: Escape Mode BundleXbox One Game65%Play And Save Sale
Prison Architect: Xbox One EditionXbox One Game w/ Free Trial65%Play And Save Sale
Project Highrise: Architect’s EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Raining BlobsXbox Play Anywhere75%Anime Month Sale
Real FarmXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Snooker Nation ChampionshipXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%Play And Save Sale
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Starpoint Gemini WarlordsXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of WarfareAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly DozenAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of NumibiaAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans ReturnAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Sundered: Eldritch EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Anime Month Sale
Super Mega Baseball 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Play And Save Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
The ClockerXbox One X Enhanced20%DWG
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game33%Spotlight Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists 2Xbox Game Pass70%DWG
The Escapists 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
The Evil Within 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Play And Save Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 3Xbox One Game45%DWG
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced40%Play And Save Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One Game45%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One Game45%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Tools Up!Xbox One Game20%DWG
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)Xbox Game Pass20%Play And Save Sale
Train Sim World 2020Xbox One Game40%DWG
Train Sim World: DB BR 182 Loco Add-OnAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World: East CoastwayAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San JoseAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – HagenAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Troll & IXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous DrivingXbox One Game60%Play And Save Sale
Valentino Rossi The GameXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
WreckfestXbox One Game w/ Free Trial20%Play And Save Sale
Wreckfest DeluxeXbox One Game20%Play And Save Sale
WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the NightAdd-On33%DWG
Ys OriginXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the DuelistXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Anime Month Sale
Zombie PartyXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Max Payne 3*Games On Demand60%DWG
Rockstar Table Tennis*Backward Compatible60%DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*Add-On75%DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*Add-On70%DWG
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*Games On Demand85%DWG
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One
NewsXbox 360XBOX One
