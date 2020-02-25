Xbox deals of the week for Feb 25, 2020

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live gold members now through March 2, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% DWG 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% DWG A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox Game Pass 50% Play And Save Sale Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Play And Save Sale Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 25% DWG ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary Add-On 50% DWG Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Brief Battles Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game 40% Play And Save Sale Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Anime Month Sale Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Month Sale Crimson Keep Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale Dangerous Golf Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Play And Save Sale Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Play And Save Sale Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% Play And Save Sale Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Play And Save Sale Don’t Die, Minerva! (Game Preview) Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Play And Save Sale DOOM Xbox Game Pass 70% Play And Save Sale DOOM (1993) Xbox One Game 70% DWG DOOM 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG DOOM II (Classic) Xbox One Game 70% DWG DRAGON BALL FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Play And Save Sale F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Play And Save Sale Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Play And Save Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox Game Pass 55% DWG Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Play And Save Sale Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Play And Save Sale Graveyard Keeper Xbox One Game 65% DWG GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 75% Anime Month Sale Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Anime Month Sale Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Anime Month Sale Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One Game 50% Anime Month Sale Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG MotoGP 19 Xbox One Game 75% DWG Mr. Shifty Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% DWG Mutant Football League Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 33% Play And Save Sale Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One Game 40% Play And Save Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox Game Pass 85% Anime Month Sale Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Anime Month Sale NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG Portal Knights -Emoji Box Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights -Lobot Box Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights – Bibot Box Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights – Box of Grumpy Rings Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights – Box of Joyful Rings Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts Add-On 10% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights – Gold Throne Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale Prey Xbox Game Pass 75% Play And Save Sale Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Play And Save Sale Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Play And Save Sale Prison Architect: Escape Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 65% Play And Save Sale Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 65% Play And Save Sale Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG Raining Blobs Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Anime Month Sale Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Play And Save Sale Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Anime Month Sale Super Mega Baseball 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 60% Anime Month Sale The Clocker Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale The Escapists 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG The Escapists 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Play And Save Sale The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 45% DWG The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Play And Save Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 45% Spotlight Sale Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale Tools Up! Xbox One Game 20% DWG Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 20% Play And Save Sale Train Sim World 2020 Xbox One Game 40% DWG Train Sim World: DB BR 182 Loco Add-On Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale Train Sim World: East Coastway Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Add-On 35% Spotlight Sale Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen Add-On 35% Spotlight Sale Troll & I Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving Xbox One Game 60% Play And Save Sale Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale Wreckfest Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 20% Play And Save Sale Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Play And Save Sale WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night Add-On 33% DWG Ys Origin Xbox One Game 60% Anime Month Sale Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Anime Month Sale Zombie Party Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Max Payne 3*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Rockstar Table Tennis*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG