World War II: Underground is a newly announced stealth action game

World War II: Underground is a newly revealed stealth game set in the realities of Europe occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II. The creators from Demolish Games S.A. announced that the missions will be inspired by real operations of the resistance movement, and the title will take into account the barbaric nature of the occupation. World War II: Underground is coming to PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch are also in the plans.

The new game will be produced and published by the Polish studio Demolish Games S.A.

World War II: Underground is a first-person stealth action game focused on the single-player experience. The game is set in the realities of World War II, when a large part of Europe found itself under the ruthless and barbaric occupation of the Nazi-ruled German Third Reich.

The player will play the role of a partisan, a member of the underground resistance movement, who carries out missions aimed at the occupant. The creators promise that the varied gameplay will comprehensively capture the specifics of partisan operations conducted against the Nazis in 1939-1945. The player will also take care of detailed preparations and planning the missions, which can be completed using various methods.

The missions prepared by the developers will include, for example, stealing secret documents, blowing up bridges, destroying critical infrastructure, sabotaging weapons factories and eliminating specific targets.

“The operations of the resistance movement will be inspired by real missions that were carried out in Poland, Greece, the former Yugoslavia, France, Norway and other countries. We also place great emphasis on taking into account the realities of the occupation and how the actions of the resistance movement translated into the lives of civilians. It must be remembered that Nazi Germany applied collective responsibility and, for example, in occupied Poland, dozens or even hundreds of innocent people were often murdered in retaliation for partisan attacks” – said Paweł Dywelski, CEO at Demolish Games S.A.

World War II: Underground – features:

stealth action game;

the realities of the occupation and World War II;

missions inspired by real events;

various tasks and locations;

many ways to complete missions.

Demolish Games S.A. points out that the game is currently at a very early stage of production, and the PC (Steam) release date for World War II: Underground has not yet been set. It is also planned to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.