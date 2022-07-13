Voltage High Society is a 1st person Metroidvania coming to PC soon

by SquallSnake on July 13, 2022
Voltage High Society
Voltage High Society,  a First-person Metroidvania will be coming to Steam on July 27.

90’s cyberpunk horror and metroidvania gameplay. That’s Voltage High Society. A modern retro puncher influenced by movies like Tetsuo The Iron Man & Escape From New York

Voltage High Society takes you on a journey where you are a nameless prisoner thrown into an island ruled by cybernetic monsters. Fight your way through the horrors, gain new weapons and abilities, and look for a way out.

