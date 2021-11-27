Vocal 2D platformer One Hand Clapping is coming to all platforms in December 2021

The critically acclaimed vocal 2D platformer where you solve puzzles, by singing or humming into your microphone gets a final release date. And it will be released on all platforms – even mobiles! – at the same time! How many games are there that do that?
ONE HAND CLAPPING will be released on December 14th, 2021!
So give yourself an early Xmas treat and get your very own copy of One Hand Clapping on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.
One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you a believer in your own musical skills.
