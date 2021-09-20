Vertical shooter Crisis Wing getting console release in September 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 20, 2021
Playstation 4
11
0
Crisis Wing banner
Contents

Crisis Wing was originally developed by indie studio Pieslice Productions and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$7.99/€7.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Crisis Wing is schedule for release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One on September 22nd!

Push your shoot’em up skills to the limit in nostalgic pixel art style as you launch into Crisis Wing, lovingly crafted to recall the frantic action of arcade classics! Featuring 7 vertical scrolling stages, upgradeable weapons and cooperative multiplayer, Crisis Wing combines modern gameplay advancements with nostalgic presentation, enriched by a ricking FM soundtrack and CRT filters for a genuine old-school vibe.

From enemy swarms to screen-filling boss battles, Crisis Wing offers a daunting challenge while remaining accessible to newcomers. Practice mode lets you replay stages with infinite lives. Score Attack and Boss Rush bonus games further extend the experience with unique levels and bosses.

Flewfies Adventure

Cute’em up Flewfie’s Adventure coming to Steam

by SquallSnake on September 20, 2021
Co-developed by British studios Valorware (best-known for 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil) and Cosmic Boop (a.k.a., Stephanie Newton), Flewfie’s Adventure challenges players to fly across the Sticky Caramel Coves, explore the shimmering scenes of the [...]
7
 
