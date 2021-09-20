Vertical shooter Crisis Wing getting console release in September 2021

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Crisis Wing was originally developed by indie studio Pieslice Productions and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$7.99/€7.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Crisis Wing is schedule for release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One on September 22nd!

Push your shoot’em up skills to the limit in nostalgic pixel art style as you launch into Crisis Wing, lovingly crafted to recall the frantic action of arcade classics! Featuring 7 vertical scrolling stages, upgradeable weapons and cooperative multiplayer, Crisis Wing combines modern gameplay advancements with nostalgic presentation, enriched by a ricking FM soundtrack and CRT filters for a genuine old-school vibe.

From enemy swarms to screen-filling boss battles, Crisis Wing offers a daunting challenge while remaining accessible to newcomers. Practice mode lets you replay stages with infinite lives. Score Attack and Boss Rush bonus games further extend the experience with unique levels and bosses.