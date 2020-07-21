Vannillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has a release date

by squallsnake on July 21, 2020
Playstation 4
8
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of July 21, 2020
next article
Horror game They Breathe coming to Switch in July
Contents

Lauded by Japanese game industry leaders, Vanillaware’s sci-fi mystery epic 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now releasing September 22nd exclusively for PlayStation 4. From the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim takes the player along an edge-of-the-seat mystery across time, space, and humanity spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Also revealed in today’s announcement is the availability of English voiceover via a Day 1 patch. Players will unravel the truth in a time-traveling narrative adventure featuring gripping voice-acting and breathtaking art, interspersed with fast-paced, top-down tactical combat; customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!
Pre-order the game at physical retailers now to secure your exclusive artbook, featuring Vanillaware’s signature painterly illustrations. A digital artbook will be available with digital pre-orders from PlayStation Store, coming soon.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Key Features:

  • Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style.
  • Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future.
  • The doomsday clock is ticking! Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4
AtlusNewsPS4
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Aircraft Evolution (Xbox One) Review
7.5
14
 
Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR) Review with stream
6.0
 
CrossCode (Xbox One) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR) Review with stream
 
A new PAW Patrol game is coming this fall for consoles and PC
 
Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator announced for PC and Switch
 
One Line Coloring is a connect-the-dots puzzler coming to Switch and PC in August
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Burning Knight (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Horror game They Breathe coming to Switch in July

by squallsnake on July 21, 2020
Descend alone or with a friend into a remastered horror classic. Now with local co-op mode (timed Nintendo Switch exclusive). They Breathe will release on July 29, 2020. A lone frog descends into the depths of a flooded forest, not yet knowing the full [...]
14
 

Vannillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has a release date

by squallsnake on July 21, 2020
Lauded by Japanese game industry leaders, Vanillaware’s sci-fi mystery epic 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now releasing September 22nd exclusively for PlayStation 4. From the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums