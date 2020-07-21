Vannillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has a release date

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Lauded by Japanese game industry leaders, Vanillaware’s sci-fi mystery epic 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is now releasing September 22nd exclusively for PlayStation 4. From the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim takes the player along an edge-of-the-seat mystery across time, space, and humanity spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Also revealed in today’s announcement is the availability of English voiceover via a Day 1 patch. Players will unravel the truth in a time-traveling narrative adventure featuring gripping voice-acting and breathtaking art, interspersed with fast-paced, top-down tactical combat; customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity!

Pre-order the game at physical retailers now to secure your exclusive artbook, featuring Vanillaware’s signature painterly illustrations. A digital artbook will be available with digital pre-orders from PlayStation Store, coming soon.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Key Features: