Upcoming shmup Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆ Breath launching in August 2022

by SquallSnake on June 9, 2022
Playstation 4
Aksys Games announced that the upcoming shmup Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gonBreath with launch on August 25th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Each first run physical copy of the game will include an exclusive card from the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid trading card game from Weiss Schwartz. In this lighthearted shoot-em-up, the dragons and Miss Kobayashi must combine their powers to escape after they are abducted by a cursed PC.

After receiving a cryptic email, Miss Kobayashi and her maids go to Takiya’s house to investigate. There they are mysteriously (and overdramatically, let’s face it) sucked into the PC. Help them clear stages by banding together and using their wits to defeat the computer. Using the 3-fold attack system of Long Range, Melee and the unique and deadly Choro-gon Breath (they’re dragons, get it?), you’ll obliterate the enemy! Combine the power of three with the Tag System by using Tohru, Kanna, and Elma to tackle each stage with Kobayashi’s support. There’s no enemy they can’t defeat! In certain conditions, activate the dragons’ Raging Spark to deal even deadlier damage! As you progress, collect 30 unique Memorial Pieces of the friends’ precious daily life in beautiful illustrations created especially for the game!

SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
