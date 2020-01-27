Ultimate Games release Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator on Nintendo Switch

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer
Contents

Ultimate Games S.A. releases two new games on Nintendo Switch. Super Tennis is an arcade game that offers quick and uncompromising fun. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is, in turn, an enhanced simulator directed towards motorcycle fans. The premiere date of the game’s digital distribution (Nintendo eShop) is set for January 27 this year.

The Polish company Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the release of both titles. The launch date of Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is set for January 27, 2020.

Super Tennis

The creators of Super Tennis focused on simple and fast fun. In intensive tennis matches, the speed and appropriate reaction of the player plays a key role.

Super Tennis sands out with its retro style audiovisual setting. The game offers, among other things, various game modes and the possibility of unlocking new characters. You can play matches on tennis courts in cities located in different parts of the world (including Berlin, London, New York, Tokyo and Warsaw).

Basic information:

Title: Super Tennis

Genre: sport, recreation, arcade

Producer: Ultimate Games S.A.

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Language: English, Polish, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian

Number of players: 1

File size: 121 MB

Release date: 1/27/2020 (Nintendo Switch)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator

The game allows you to be an expert in motorcycle repair. The gameplay concentrates on various elements – the player can buy, sell, repair and improve motorcycles. The creators have even provided the option of testing individual models in street conditions. The most important part of the gameplay is, however, the repairs which are based on the mechanics that represent reality.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator also offers a wide range of options for garage expansion, which is directly related to the experience gathered during the game. In the game you can also perform special tasks and take part in the auction of used motorcycles.

Basic information:

Title: Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator

Genre: automotive, simulation, recreational

Producer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Language: English, Polish, German, French, Spanish

Number of players: 1

File size: 597 MB

Release date: 1/27/2020 (Nintendo Switch)

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sports, Switch
Motorcycle Mechanic SimulatorNewsSuper TennisSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hardcore Mecha (PS4) Review
8.0
5
 
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review
5.0
 
SEGA AGES Shinobi (Switch) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)
 
Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards brings Inca lore to life – trailer here
 
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ultimate Games release Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator on Nintendo Switch

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Ultimate Games S.A. releases two new games on Nintendo Switch. Super Tennis is an arcade game that offers quick and uncompromising fun. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is, in turn, an enhanced simulator directed towards motorcycle fans. The premiere date of [...]
5
 

Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Join the Phantom Thieves on their next big heist! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team. Prepare for an all-new heist in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! The Phantom Thieves are back [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums