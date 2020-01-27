270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Ultimate Games S.A. releases two new games on Nintendo Switch. Super Tennis is an arcade game that offers quick and uncompromising fun. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is, in turn, an enhanced simulator directed towards motorcycle fans. The premiere date of the game’s digital distribution (Nintendo eShop) is set for January 27 this year.

The Polish company Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the release of both titles. The launch date of Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is set for January 27, 2020.

Super Tennis

The creators of Super Tennis focused on simple and fast fun. In intensive tennis matches, the speed and appropriate reaction of the player plays a key role.

Super Tennis sands out with its retro style audiovisual setting. The game offers, among other things, various game modes and the possibility of unlocking new characters. You can play matches on tennis courts in cities located in different parts of the world (including Berlin, London, New York, Tokyo and Warsaw).

Basic information:

Title: Super Tennis

Genre: sport, recreation, arcade

Producer: Ultimate Games S.A.

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Language: English, Polish, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian

Number of players: 1

File size: 121 MB

Release date: 1/27/2020 (Nintendo Switch)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator

The game allows you to be an expert in motorcycle repair. The gameplay concentrates on various elements – the player can buy, sell, repair and improve motorcycles. The creators have even provided the option of testing individual models in street conditions. The most important part of the gameplay is, however, the repairs which are based on the mechanics that represent reality.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator also offers a wide range of options for garage expansion, which is directly related to the experience gathered during the game. In the game you can also perform special tasks and take part in the auction of used motorcycles.

Basic information:

Title: Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator

Genre: automotive, simulation, recreational

Producer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Language: English, Polish, German, French, Spanish

Number of players: 1

File size: 597 MB

Release date: 1/27/2020 (Nintendo Switch)