Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 announced for current and next gen consoles

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Ultimate Games S.A. announced that Ultimate Fishing Simulator will be getting a sequel. The developers are promising various new features and improvements. Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 will offer, among others, vastly improved graphics, a third-person view, as well as new dynamic water and fish AI systems. The simulator will debut on Steam Early Access in the second half of this year, while the launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X is planned for 2021.

The second installment of the popular fishing simulator is being developed by the Polish studio MasterCode and will be published by Ultimate Games S.A.

The second installment of the simulator aims to stand out thanks to, among others, vastly improved graphics, optional third-person view (TPP), as well as new dynamic water and fish AI systems. The developers from MasterCode have also announced various other new features and changes. This means, for example, the models of other players being visible in the multiplayer mode, a modified and refined underwater camera (close-ups on the hook and fish), as well as the possibility to fish at a given fishery at different times of the year.

”Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is a big step forward. Fish models, fisheries and equipment will stand out thanks to even greater attention to detail. The first installment of the game already distinguished itself thanks to a unique feature – the permanent physical presence of fish in the fishery, while in the competition’s games fish appeared only after casting the rod. However, we are planning more improvements and the introduction of a living fish system, based, among others, on the time of day. This way the fish will move around the entire fishery, but it will depend on some values. For example, a fish will move from point X to Y at feeding time, and during rest time it will seek shelter and swim from point Y to Z. We are also planning, among other novelties, assigning individual species of fish to different parts of the fishery, to reflect reality as much as possible. Thanks to this, predators could live in areas with dense vegetation, and e.g. carp would stick to places near the sandy bottom or hideouts made of tree branches. Such a thorough, reality-based approach will also be visible in other parts of the game” – promises Rafał Jelonek, COO of Ultimate Games S.A.

As the game developers indicate, Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 will be a proposition not only for fans of virtual fishing. The simulator will also offer a suitably simplified mode for new players who have not had previous contact with fishing and games of this type.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – main features:

a new installment of the top-rated fishing game of recent years;

numerous improvements and features;

diverse fisheries based on real locations;

maps with different seasons;

various fishing techniques (spinning, float, ground, fly fishing, sea fishing, ice fishing, and surfcasting);

several dozen types of fish;

new dynamic water and fish AI systems;

FPP or TPP view;

boats, skills, trophies;

extended multiplayer mode;

licensed fishing equipment (such as Sakura).

As announced by the publisher, Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 will be released on PC in the second half of 2020 – on Steam Early Access, which is expected to last about half a year. The launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X is planned for 2021.