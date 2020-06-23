Twin-stick shooter Towaga: Among the Shadows launches July 14th on PC, PS4 soon

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sunnyside Games and Noodlecake Studios are proud to reveal the Steam release of Towaga: Among Shadows will be launching soon, on July 14th. Towaga: Among Shadows will be available to purchase on the platform for €12.49/£11.39/$14.99. The game is also coming to PlayStation 4, with a release planned for later this summer.



In Towaga: Among Shadows players take on the role of Chimù who needs to harness the power of light to save his island from the nefarious Metnal the Voidmonger and his Legion of Darkness. This plays out in a unique take on the twin-stick shooter where ground-based combat sees you planted in a fixed position, aiming an endless beam of light to vaporize your opponents. Take to the skies, however, and you’ll have full control over Chimu as you fly between opponents.

Explore an enchanted land with graphics and cinematics inspired by animation great Genndy Tartakovsky, all the while enjoying an immersive soundtrack accompanying your every move in this mystical world where defeat is simply not an option.

As you battle through more than 70 unique stages you’ll unlock new spells, gear, outfits and lore diaries. Gain XP to deal more damage, increase your magic potency, and expand your HP. Towaga: Among Shadows includes four single-player game modes, including the narrative-based Story Mode, bite-sized Trial challenges, and Endless Mode where you survive as long as you can to attain a high high-score. With over 60 unlockables, 50 Achievements, and online leaderboards, there’s always something to come back to in Towaga: Among Shadows. Will you be the one to vanquish the shadows and return peace to the island?



“We are extremely excited to finally reveal that Towaga: Among Shadows is launching on Steam in a few short weeks, on July 14th, with a PlayStation 4 version coming soon after,” said Ryan Granville, Producer at Sunnyside Games. “We think gamers will love the hand-drawn visuals, intense arcade gameplay and levelling systems. There’s a lot more to discuss about the game, but you’ll have to wait and see to find out more!”



Key Features: