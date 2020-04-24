Twin Stick brawler CUBERS: Arena coming soon to console and PC

by squallsnake on April 24, 2020
CUBERS: Arena, an electrifying arena brawler/ twin-stick slasher game, is very close to a release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC. The game is currently in the certification process, and we are preparing its release.

The first trailer for the game is below:

