Top-down platformer Infinitrap: Rehamstered now available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2021
XBOX One
17
0
Contents

The hardcore top-down platformer Infinitrap: Rehamstered is now available on Xbox.

Featuring a nearly infinite number of deadly traps in a massive, ever-expanding dungeon, Infinitrap: Rehamstered’s devilish difficulty dares players to think fast and move even faster on the quest for the fabled Cup of Eternity.

In Infinitrap: Rehamstered – developed by Québécois studio Shadebob Games – the player takes on the role of Ohio Jack, the world’s Second Best Adventurer, as he fights for survival … and better work conditions. But between fame and a spectacular fall from glory, there’s the small matter of dungeons – especially those that happen to be filled with bone-crunching, piercing, acid-laden traps and horrors beyond compare …

Shadebob Games hasn’t left PC gamers behind. Infinitrap: Rehamstered on Steam includes a full-featured Level Editor that allows players to assemble ever-more-treacherous levels and share them with friends. Besides making the game infinitely replayable, the editor also offers budding designers a venue to show off their design skills – and maybe even make a few enemies along the way.

  • Run like your life depends on it: Because it absolutely does!
  • Frolic freely with the local zombies: They’re all the rage at children’s parties. Why look at a menu … when you could be on the menu?!
  • Soak up the slag from our Lava Lakes: While making merry with our resident Mer-folk, many an adventurer has enjoyed their company one … final … painful … time.
  • Stay beautiful: Our Acid Baths will exfoliate your skin until your inner beauty shines through!  
  • Dart around our underground in search of treasure: If you’re really lucky, you just might find the fabled Cup of Eternity! Many adventurers are just dying to add one to their collection.
