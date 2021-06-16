Top-down platformer Infinitrap: Rehamstered now available on Xbox

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The hardcore top-down platformer Infinitrap: Rehamstered is now available on Xbox.



Featuring a nearly infinite number of deadly traps in a massive, ever-expanding dungeon, Infinitrap: Rehamstered’s devilish difficulty dares players to think fast and move even faster on the quest for the fabled Cup of Eternity.

In Infinitrap: Rehamstered – developed by Québécois studio Shadebob Games – the player takes on the role of Ohio Jack, the world’s Second Best Adventurer, as he fights for survival … and better work conditions. But between fame and a spectacular fall from glory, there’s the small matter of dungeons – especially those that happen to be filled with bone-crunching, piercing, acid-laden traps and horrors beyond compare …



Shadebob Games hasn’t left PC gamers behind. Infinitrap: Rehamstered on Steam includes a full-featured Level Editor that allows players to assemble ever-more-treacherous levels and share them with friends. Besides making the game infinitely replayable, the editor also offers budding designers a venue to show off their design skills – and maybe even make a few enemies along the way.