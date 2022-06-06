Third-person survival action shooter Alterborn gets dev diary

by SquallSnake on June 6, 2022
Alterborn
Be constantly on the move, dodging all the enemy attacks or position strategically and carefully plan out your combat encounter; the choice is yours. When standing still, you gain access to an Alternate Fire of your weapon that can prove to be extremely effective in certain situations. Make good decisions, and maybe you’ll last long enough to get a chance to enter your Altered State – a temporary, different dimension in the game offering unique perks and forcing you to make tough decisions impacting your future gameplay experience.

Alterborn is a third-person survival action shooter filled with dark humor that draws inspiration from multiple genres, including soulslikes, roguelites, and looter shooters, all mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities for unspeakable mayhem and fun.

ALTERBORN – MAIN FEATURES
-Altered State – Explore handcrafted levels mixed with procedurally generated content and ever-changing gameplay mechanics. Observe how your surroundings change in real-time before your very eyes.
-Action-packed playthroughs with no two games alike – Remember that your actions matter and impact the world around you. Whenever you delve into the Shattered Lands, your experience will differ. Spot patterns, learn them, adjust your toolset accordingly, and you shall be rewarded.
-In-depth RPG and difficulty level customization – Adjust the challenge with gameplay mechanics rather than an artificial slider. Every progression system will require you to make meaningful yet difficult choices. Mix and match countless unlockables to fit your playstyle.
-Choose your friends and foes – Side with those you deem worthy and fight those you… are simply not very fond of. Watch the story evolve depending on your choices, which are built around a complex relationship system filled with possibilities. Through this system, you’ll be able to get a glimpse of what is truly going on within this crazed, unstable world.

Alterborn is being developed by Polish studio Iron Lung and will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in Q3 2023.

