These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of September 28, 2021

by SquallSnake on September 28, 2021
XBOX 360
14
0
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 4, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
Alphadia Genesis 2 Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
AngerForce:Reloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Asdivine Cross Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
BALAN WONDERWORLD Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
Beholder 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
Bombslinger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Catherine Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Chroma Quaternion Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Crimson Spires Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Xbox Game Pass 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE ARDYN Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Gnomes Garden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
Gunscape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
Hidden Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
Hover Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
HyperBrawl Tournament Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox Game Pass 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Last Oasis (Game Preview) Game Preview 50% DWG*
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Mighty Goose Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Tokyo Game Show Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Outbreak Co-Op Anthology Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Paint the Town Red Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
Panzer Dragoon Orta Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
Persona 4 Arena Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Radio Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Rugby League Live 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Symmetry Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
Tetragon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
The Clocker Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
The Falconeer Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
The Inner World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Touhou Luna Nights Xbox Game Pass 33% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
Whispering Willows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale

Xbox 360:

Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Catherine Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
DarkStar One Games On Demand 70% DWG*
METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Panzer Dragoon Orta Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Persona 4 Arena Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Trials Fusion Games On Demand 75% DWG*
Trials HD Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
Tropico 3 Games On Demand 70% DWG*
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale

News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
