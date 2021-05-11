These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 11, 2021 (Achievement Hunter Sale)

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2021
XBOX 360
21
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through May 17, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Achievement Hunter Sale
Age of BootyXbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Agents of MayhemXbox One X Enhanced85%Achievement Hunter Sale
Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run ChallengeXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
All-Star Fruit RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Spotlight Sale
Ancestors LegacyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Achievement Hunter Sale
AO Tennis 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Achievement Hunter Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Achievement Hunter Sale
Area 86Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Arise: A simple storyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery33%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion BundleSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery25%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Season PassAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLCAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Asura’s WrathXbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%DC Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham KnightXbox Game Pass60%DC Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DC Franchise Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%DC Franchise Sale
Batman: Return To ArkhamXbox One X Enhanced70%DC Franchise Sale
Bee SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Big Crown: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual of the NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Borderlands 3Smart Delivery67%Achievement Hunter Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%DWG*
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Burnout Paradise RemasteredEA Play75%Achievement Hunter Sale
CastleStorm IIXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Code VeinXbox Game Pass67%Achievement Hunter Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Control Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Crackdown 3Xbox Game Pass50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Crossout – Assault Force: Charlie-7Add-On50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Crossout – Drive PackAdd-On50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Crossout – Spectral HunterAdd-On50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dark VoidXbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
DarkwoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Dead Island Retro RevengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dead RisingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dead Rising 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dead Rising 4Xbox One X Enhanced85%Achievement Hunter Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass33%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light + SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Legendary EditionAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZXbox One X Enhanced85%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotXbox One X Enhanced60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Drake HollowXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
Dreamfall ChaptersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraXbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Five DatesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Flock!Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Flying Islands Games BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Ganbare! Super StrikersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Ghostrunner: Winter PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Glass Masquerade 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Gnomes Garden: Lost KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Gods Will Fall – Valiant EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Achievement Hunter Sale
Golazo!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Guard DutyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Habroxia 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Halo 5: GuardiansXbox Game Pass60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Halo Wars 2: Complete EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Halo Wars 2: Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Halo Wars: Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Hitman 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
HollowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Hunting Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
I, AIXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2Xbox Game Pass60%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Black MantaAdd-On50%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – DarkseidAdd-On50%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Red HoodAdd-On50%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – StarfireAdd-On50%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On75%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice – The AtomAdd-On50%DC Franchise Sale
Injustice: Gods Among UsXbox One Backward Compatible67%DC Franchise Sale
Jeopardy! PlayShowXbox Play Anywhere25%Spotlight Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Jump ForceXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Killer Instinct: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced70%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%DC Franchise Sale
Let’s Sing 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Achievement Hunter Sale
Let’s Sing CountryXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Achievement Hunter Sale
Let’s Sing QueenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Achievement Hunter Sale
Lost Artifacts: SoulstoneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Lost Planet 2Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Lost Planet 3Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies EditionXbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Mad MaxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SXbox Game Pass65%Achievement Hunter Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Mafia: TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
MEGA MAN 10Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
MEGA MAN 9Xbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarXbox Game Pass60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Achievement Hunter Sale
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Mortal Kombat 11Smart Delivery60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DC Franchise Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – The JokerAdd-On50%DC Franchise Sale
Mortal Kombat XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Achievement Hunter Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Achievement Hunter Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play75%Achievement Hunter Sale
New Super Lucky’s TaleXbox Game Pass20%Achievement Hunter Sale
NHL 21EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21 Great Eight EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
NHL 21: Rewind BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Nippon MarathonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Achievement Hunter Sale
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%Achievement Hunter Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody KnowsXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Operencia: the Stolen SunXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Ori and the Will of the WispsXbox Game Pass50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Ori: The CollectionSmart Delivery50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Butcher’s Mod PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butchers BBQ PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butcher’s Western PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTIONAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Peaky Blinders: MastermindXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
PGA TOUR 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Project CARS 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Project CARS 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Project Starship XXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Quantum BreakXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Radical Rabbit StewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Raji: An Ancient EpiсXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
ReCoreXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Recotech BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2Xbox One X Enhanced55%Achievement Hunter Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Redout: Space AssaultXbox One X Enhanced20%DWG*
RelictaSmart Delivery60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Rugby 20Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Achievement Hunter Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Ryse: Legendary EditionXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
ScreamRideXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DC Franchise Sale
She Sees Red Interactive MovieXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Achievement Hunter Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Soulcalibur VIXbox Game Pass85%Achievement Hunter Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Steam TacticsXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Steampunk Tower 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Street Fighter IVXbox One Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Stuntman IgnitionXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Summer in MaraXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Sunset OverdriveXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Super Dungeon BrosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Sweet WitchesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization LycorisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Achievement Hunter Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Achievement Hunter Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
TakotanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Taxi ChaosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
TEKKEN 7Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Achievement Hunter Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%Achievement Hunter Sale
The BunkerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial33%Achievement Hunter Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Achievement Hunter Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
The Outer WorldsXbox Game Pass60%Achievement Hunter Sale
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Fitness StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Kids Room StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Toddler StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Achievement Hunter Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Achievement Hunter Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Timberman VSXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tour de France 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Achievement Hunter Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Achievement Hunter Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Achievement Hunter Sale
Twin MirrorXbox One X Enhanced33%Achievement Hunter Sale
UFC 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Spotlight Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
UnturnedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Achievement Hunter Sale
War Thunder – CV 90105 TML PackAdd-On50%Achievement Hunter Sale
War Thunder – OF-40 Mk.2 (MTCA) PackAdd-On50%Achievement Hunter Sale
War Thunder – Type 69-IIG PackAdd-On50%Achievement Hunter Sale
WARSAW Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%DWG*
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Achievement Hunter Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Without Escape: Console EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Woodle Tree BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
WWE 2K BattlegroundsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Achievement Hunter Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Age of BootyBackward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Asura’s WrathBackward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dark VoidBackward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraBackward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Flock!Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Injustice: Gods Among UsBackward Compatible75%DC Franchise Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible50%DC Franchise Sale
Lost Planet 2Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Lost Planet 3Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Lost Planet ColoniesBackward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
MEGA MAN 10Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
MEGA MAN 9Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Skate 3Backward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Street Fighter IVBackward Compatible80%Achievement Hunter Sale
Stuntman: IgnitionGames On Demand75%DWG*
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1Arcade70%DWG*
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2Add-On70%DWG*
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3Add-On70%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
