These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 23, 2021

The following Xbox games are on sale through March 1, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|2Dark
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aery – Sky Castle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|AeternoBlade
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Animus – Stand Alone
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|DWG*
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Franchise Sale
|Baseball Riot
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Bayonetta
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Brotherhood United
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Brunch Club
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Car Mechanic Simulator Classic
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|CastleStorm II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|DWG*
|Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Deliver Us The Moon
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DWG*
|Demolish & Build
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Die for Valhalla!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Dishonored The Complete Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Dishonored: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Fear Effect Sedna
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Forgotton Anne
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|FUSER
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|FUSER VIP Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Ghost 1.0
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|25%
|DWG*
|Hexologic
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump King
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Life of Fly
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Minesweeper Genius
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|NASCAR Heat 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Heat
|EA Play
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 21
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 21 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 21 Great Eight Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 21: Rewind Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece World Seeker
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Anime Month Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Anime Month Sale
|Pawarumi
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 6
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Raining Blobs
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|ReactorX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|ScreamRide
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Shenmue I & II
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|95%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sky Rogue
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Smart Moves
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|SnowRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|SnowRunner – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Sparkle 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Star Wars Squadrons
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Super Star Blast
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|The Falconeer
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|The Little Acre
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Discover University
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Island Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Parenthood
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Spa Day
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 StrangerVille
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|UFC 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Unepic
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Anime Month Sale
|Valkyria Revolution
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Vanquish
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|We. The Revolution
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Kingdom
|Add-On
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! GX: Leaders
|Add-On
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Joey’s Journey
|Add-On
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Yugi’s Journey
|Add-On
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL Dark Mist Saga
|Add-On
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ArcaniA – Fall of Setarrif
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
