These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2021
XBOX 360
30
0
previous article
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World (Xbox One) Review
next article
These are the free Xbox games for March 2021
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale through March 1, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2DarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Sky CastleXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
AeternoBladeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Animus – Stand AloneXbox Play Anywhere80%DWG*
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Octane EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Pathfinder EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus PackAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion PackAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the RipperAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments PackAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the RevolutionAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery30%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery20%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery20%Franchise Sale
Baseball RiotXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield V Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
BayonettaXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Brotherhood UnitedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Brunch ClubXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Car Mechanic Simulator ClassicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
CastleStorm IIXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Crazy Strike Bowling EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S10%Spotlight Sale
Dear Esther: Landmark EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Deep Rock GalacticXbox Game Pass35%DWG*
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Deliver Us The MoonXbox Game Pass40%DWG*
Demolish & BuildXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Die for Valhalla!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Dishonored 2Xbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Dishonored The Complete CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Dishonored: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Fear Effect SednaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
Forgotton AnneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
FUSERXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
FUSER VIP EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Ghost 1.0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Gnomes GardenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of CastlesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Hexagroove: Tactical DJXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial25%DWG*
HexologicXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Jump KingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition CompleteXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Life of FlyXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
M.A.C.E. Space ShooterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SSmart Delivery60%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Minesweeper GeniusXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
NASCAR Heat 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Need For Speed HeatEA Play60%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
NHL 21Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Sale
NHL 21 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
NHL 21 Great Eight EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Sale
NHL 21: Rewind BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Publisher Sale
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Anime Month Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced70%Anime Month Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Anime Month Sale
PawarumiXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 6Add-On50%DWG*
Raining BlobsXbox Play Anywhere80%Anime Month Sale
ReactorXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
ScreamRideXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Shenmue I & IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s DaughterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S95%Spotlight Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
Skatemasta TchecoXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Sky RogueXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Smart MovesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
SnowRunnerXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
SnowRunner – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
SnowRunner – Season PassAdd-On33%DWG*
Sparkle 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars SquadronsSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Super Star BlastXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETEXbox Game Pass40%Spotlight Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
The FalconeerXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
The Little AcreXbox Game Pass80%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4EA Play75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game PackAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
UFC 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
UnepicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced60%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Anime Month Sale
VanquishXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Anime Month Sale
We. The RevolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Ys OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist KingdomAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX: LeadersAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the DuelistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Joey’s JourneyAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Yugi’s JourneyAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL Dark Mist SagaAdd-On60%Anime Month Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
ArcaniA – Fall of SetarrifAdd-On70%DWG*
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
RotasticArcade80%DWG*
ScreamRideBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Zombie Driver HDArcade70%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World (Xbox One) Review
8.0
4
 
War Truck Simulator (Switch) Review
3.0
 
Steamroll: Rustless Edition (PS4) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle breakout platformer Antonball coming to Switch and PC this Spring
 
Resident Evil 8 Preview (Resident Evil Village Preview)
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
 
Construction building couch co-op Bonkies now available
 
R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the free Xbox games for March 2021

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free during March 2021. Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic [...]
28
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2021
The following Xbox games are on sale through March 1, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* AeternoBlade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% [...]
30
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums