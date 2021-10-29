These are the free Xbox games for November 2021

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold members in November 2021.

–Moving Out ($24.99): Available November 1 to 30

–Kingdom Two Crowns ($19.99): Available November 16 to December 15

–Rocket Knight ($14.99): Available November 1 to 15

–Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes ($19.99): Available November 16 to 30

Moving Out

Begin your career as a Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician (F.A.R.T.)! No task is too dangerous for your company, Smooth Moves, as you attempt to save the town from furniture peril. Play solo or with up to four friends in this ridiculous physics-based moving simulator.

Kingdom Two Crowns

Build your kingdom and explore new lands in Kingdom Two Crowns. Play the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and protect your realm from the forces of the Greed. You’ll enjoy exploring medieval lands, dark realms, and feudal Japan in a beautiful, pixel-art setting with micro-strategy elements.

Rocket Knight

The fan favorite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series comes home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles. Use your wits and trusty rocket pack to defeat the menacing wolf army threatening his people.

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes

Don your cape and cowl and join the Dynamic Duo and other famous superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, and save the citizens of Gotham from the Joker and Lex Luthor.