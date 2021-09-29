These are the free Playstation games for October 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 29, 2021
Playstation 4
23
0
PS Oct 2021
Contents

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in October 2021.

Hell Let Loose | PS5

This WWII-inspired multiplayer title splices epic 100-player battles with a unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game, where Commanders direct the flow of battle and co-ordinate powerful in-game abilities that influence the team’s march to victory. Team up and tackle enemy combatants online in 50v50 skirmishes across a dynamically shifting frontline, choose one of 14 playable roles within infantry, recon, and armour unit types, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles, and equipment.

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4

Prove you’ve got what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Take on PGA Tour Pros across stunning, real-life courses during your very own career and earn rewards and gear, then play against your friends or the world’s best players in local and online* matches. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own clubhouse, designing and running full seasons and tournaments customized to your rules and requirements.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4

Netherrealm Studios’ bone-crunching beat ‘em up fuses cinematic presentation with an all-new gameplay experience. For the first time in the series’ history, every character in its robust roster has a selection of different fighting styles to pick from, offering an expanded range of strategies to take into battle, as well as combat against.

News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PSN
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
Latest News
      
 
