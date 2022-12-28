These are the free Playstation games for January 2023

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sony announced the following games will be free in January 2023 for PS+ or higher tiered subscribers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4, PS5

Cal Kestis’ story begins here. Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis’ journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi. Fight to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors, use your Jedi training to strategically approach every fight, and visit far-flung corners of the Star Wars galaxy, packed with new characters, creatures, enemies and droid.

Fallout 76 | PS4

Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Axiom Verge 2 | PS4, PS5

Explore two connected worlds, wield ancient tech and question reality in this explorative platformer sequel, which expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities and gameplay. Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines, battle monsters and use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive.