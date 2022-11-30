These are the free Playstation games for Dec 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
GC-to-GBA Link - Wario games
next article
Action platformer Bot Gaiden coming to console in early Dec 2022
PS Dec 2022
Contents

Sony announced the following games will the free to PS+ or higher tiered subscribers in December 2022.

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition | PS4, PS5 

Launching directly into PlayStation Plus, this third-person platform fighter adds a whole new dimension to the genre. Damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then smash them out of the arena in a unique, third-person perspective. Choose from one of 10 playable gods to hurl boulders as Hercules or wield Mjolnir as Thor. Then battle across diverse arenas with their own mechanics to master. Play 3v3 Arcade mode with friends to explore a variety of game modes, or duke it out in hardcore 1v1 and 2v2 Duels. DKO features cross-play and cross-progression. This Founder’s Edition unlocks DKO and bonus content for the game, plus a DKO-inspired skin in Smite.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4 

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

Biomutant | PS4, PS5 

Mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action in this open-world, post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable RPG. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its savior or lead it to an even darker destiny? Re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play, Mix and match parts to create your own unique slash, crush and pierce melee weapons, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more. The PS5 version features native 4K and HDR support and three different graphics modes.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath (PS4) ...
8.0
7
 
Super Woden GP (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
 
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
View All
Latest News
      
 
Ship Graveyard Simulator banner

Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator now also available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Castle Renovator and Ship Graveyard Simulator make their debut on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The former is a unique medieval renovation and building simulator, while the latter allows you to play as a ship-breaker, which is one of the most dangerous [...]
1
 
Bot Gaiden

Action platformer Bot Gaiden coming to console in early Dec 2022

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2022
Not for the faint of heart, Bot Gaiden is all action, execution and speed! Ninja robots Robyu and Bytron race to recover the power skulls that have been stolen by each of Giorqio’s 6 Hench-bots. Slicing everything in their path, they must reach [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums