The Last Hero of Nostalgaia (Xbox One) Review

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is the latest Soulsborn release but it has one key difference from this now crowded genre – humor. While the gameplay is still very much a die-try-again, at least you’ll have a chuckle along the way.

Very much self-aware, the game’s narrator guides the clueless player through the game both literally and figuratively. Even before the game starts, the player is presented with character customization sliders that literally do nothing as you are a three-dimensional stick figure. Clearly making fun of this stereotypical process, this challenging action game is obviously trying to separate itself from the rest.

The opening hours essentially act as one giant tutorial without you realizing it. Eventually the game will spread its wings and expose everything it has to offer. Here is where all the expected boxes are checked: a world composed of multiple paths, a deep and evolving skill tree system, and a save point system that challenges the player with collecting their stuff at the point of the previous death. Enemy types are also numerous and each deploy their own tactics that require memorization and muscle memory to defeat and weapon types become unlocked in time. Everything you would expect from Souls experience is here just presented in a fourth wall breaking way (usually), including the tough bosses.

Weapons can also be evolved as they are almost treated like characters themselves. If taken to a specific person or place, the weapon’s memories can be unlocked to add enhancements to it. Essentially acting as a side mission to make the item better, there is plenty here for dedicated fans to appreciate as each completed quest delves deeper in the mysterious lore that is Nostalgaia.

A tip of the hat goes to this probably overlooked Souls-clone as it is well put together and the sense of humor holds true and consistent throughout. At the end of the day though, it is still a Souls game, which means it is a title that isn’t for everyone, but at least this one takes a different approach.

