SYNTHETIK 2 is coming to Steam Early Access in August

SYNTHETIK 2 is an unforgiving tactical shooter rogue-lite where you must experiment and adapt to defeat the Machine Legion. Experience the next level in gun-play thanks to an all new Tech Framework and Universe Ruleset which adds a new world of possibilities.
You can check our review of the original SYNTHETIK here.
