Super Jagger Bomb now available on Switch and Playstation

Take the role of a little caped hero whose duty it is to collect bombs and keep stuff from getting blown up! In this retro ‘80s style arcade game, you’ll help the fearless hero Jagger fend of enemy robots and UFOs as he leaps across platforms, air jumps and uses downward dashes to retrieve the firebombs before it’s too late!

With retro-styled 3D graphics and mechanics that are easy to pick up and play but tough to master, Super Jagger Bomb offers a straightforward and rewarding gameplay experience.

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Release date: October 6, 2022

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features

-Collect and disarm bombs as a caped superhero!

-Run, jump and air dash across platforming stages in retro 3D style.

-Travel to locations around the globe, from ancient ruins to cityscapes!

-Use power-ups to clear the screen of enemy robots and UFOs.

-Upload your high score to online leaderboards.