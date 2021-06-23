Stranger Things meets Twin Peaks in Boreal Tenebrae – trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 23, 2021
Delve into the dream of a dying town. Boreal Tenebrae will take you on an incredible retro-style adventure, inspired by PlayStation 1 classics, with a mysterious atmosphere and horror elements.

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X by a global publisher RedDeerGames. 

SEARCH FOR SARAH
Play as a teenage girl named Bree and search for your missing sister Sarah. She began the ritual but was consumed by it and vanished. Investigate the disappearance of your sister and complete the mystical rite to save the dying town. 

EXPLORE THE DYING TOWN
Explore a diseased town where everything is unusual. Strange boxes that emit hypnotic static appeared in town. Some citizens, including Sarah, have been absorbed by this mysterious object and never come back. 

ATMOSPHERIC ADVENTURE 
Experience an atmospheric adventure with horror elements, during which you play as multiple characters, each with their own story, and travel to actual locations in town and dark versions of them. 

SOLVE THE MYSTERY
In this nightmare, you have to solve the murder, search for your missing sister Sarah, and complete the mysterious ritual to save the dying town. Will you be able to unravel all the dark secrets of Boreal Tenebrae?

KEY FEATURES: 

  • Classic retro-style adventures
  • Horror elements and gore  
  • Story-driven quests with multiple characters
  • Fixed-camera
  • Available in 7 languages:  English, Japanese, French,  Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese. 
